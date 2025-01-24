Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2024 Distribution Tax Treatment

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the “Company”) announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2024 of $3.04 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ tax return for the year ended December 31, 2024, has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions noted below have been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release.

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 2f Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payable Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends (1) Total Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

1250 Gain (2) Section

897 Capital

Gain Nondividend

Distributions (3) Section 199A

Dividends (4) 03/15/2024 03/29/2024 $0.760000 $0.739603 $0.000000 $0.004452 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.015945 $0.739603 06/07/2024 06/21/2024 $0.760000 $0.739603 $0.000000 $0.004452 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.015945 $0.739603 09/13/2024 09/27/2024 $0.760000 $0.739603 $0.000000 $0.004452 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.015945 $0.739603 12/06/2024 12/20/2024 $0.760000 $0.739603 $0.000000 $0.004452 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.015945 $0.739603 Totals $3.040000 $2.958412 $0.000000 $0.017808 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.063780 $2.958412 (1 ) Amounts in Box 1b are included in Box 1a (2 ) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a (3 ) Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital (4 ) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. Also, note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust distributions varies and may not be the same as the taxation under the federal rules. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific federal, state, and local income tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Contact:

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.

Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment Officer

610/401-2900

investorinquiries@glpropinc.com