FXGiants Welcomes Traders with a Range of CFD Trading Bonuses Devised for Everyone

Hamilton, Bermuda, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a prominent name in the online trading world, FXGiants has launched a series of trading bonuses that are sure to make CFD trading more exciting for all traders. The bonuses are carefully designed to encourage beginners to take a shot at the market, while also helping seasoned traders hone their strategies and explore opportunities they may otherwise miss. With transparency and reliability at its core FXGiants is leading the CFD trading industry and setting new standards for client satisfaction and trading success.

Christopher Oates, spokesperson for FXGiants, commented on the bonus programs, saying, “Our three kinds of deposit bonuses are created to enhance market opportunities for traders of all levels. Beginners can leverage these bonuses as a stepping stone into the trading environment, and experienced traders can use them to expand their trading capabilities. Besides boosting initial deposits, these programs are a good motivation to try out trading strategies without additional financial pressure and a good starting point for CFD trading. Ultimately, they offer opportunities to turn ambition into achievement in the dynamic trading world.”

Taking a Closer Look at FXGiants Bonuses

FXGiants offers a flexible bonus structure. With the Bonus Maximizer, users get a 100% bonus on all deposits with no limits, which is perfect for traders seeking to maximize leverage. On the other hand, the Booster Bonus provides a 40% bonus on deposits up to $4,000 whereas the Bonus Advantage provides a 60% bonus on deposits up to $5,000 for those who prefer structured rewards. These programs make sure that all types of traders can find a bonus that fits their trading goals and market strategy. These bonuses are transparent in terms of conditions and are meant to complement FXGiants’ dedication to excellence in CFD trading.



“At FXGiants, we are always looking for ways to provide initiatives that really make a difference to our clients’ trading experience,” added Oates. “We understand that trading is not just about market analysis and execution, but also about having access to the right tools and support to make the right decisions. As our traders look for ways to increase their chances of success, we have introduced these bonuses to make a rewarding ecosystem for them. Leveraging these deposit benefits, users can focus on their goals and know that FXGiants is there to support them and bring innovative opportunities.”

About FXGiants

FXGiants is an online trading broker that provides access to more than 300 instruments from six different asset classes. Having a client base spanning more than 150 countries, the firm is recognized for its transparent trading conditions, reliable execution, and high-speed trading environment. Moreover, FXGiants accommodates six account types under the Live and STP/ECN umbrella, as well as several platform services, including MT4, PMAM, and VPS Hosting. With innovative solutions, a multilingual support team, and client-focused programs, FXGiants stays as a powerful leader in the CFD trading industry.

Terms & Conditions apply. Bonus cannot be withdrawn.



All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all of your capital. This offer is made by Notesco Int Limited, registered in Anguilla.

FXGiants is a trade name of Notesco Int Limited; a company incorporated in Anguilla with registration number A000001800 and registered address The Valley, AI2640, Cosely Drive, 1338, AI.