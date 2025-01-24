Middle East Air Conditioner Market Forecast (2025-2033) by Type, End User, and Country with Company Analysis, Featuring Daikin Industries, Fujitsu General, Blue Star, Samsung, Lloyd, Hisense, SUPER GENERAL

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Air Conditioner Market Forecast by Type, End User, and Country with Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Middle East's air conditioner market size shall grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2025 and 2033. The market was valued at US$5.78 billion in 2024, and is forecast to reach US$9.12 billion by 2033. Factors driving market growth include urbanization, increasing construction, and extreme climatic conditions.







Growth Drivers of the Middle East Air Conditioner Market

Extreme Climatic Conditions



The Middle East has extreme climatic conditions, where the temperatures surge up to 40C during summer. It requires high growth for air conditioner solutions to maintain the comfort level for living and working. From residential to commercial segments, from offices and shopping malls to hotels and resorts, the demand for air conditioners is high in this region. With the increasing population and increasing urbanization, the demand for cooling systems will be more as well, thus keeping market growth steady. Record heat waves sent temperatures in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq to an all-time high of above 50 degrees Celsius, and UAE recorded its highest ever at 49.5 C. According to Nature Sustainability journal, extreme heat's global impact is explained. According to the research, if the temperature increases by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in the next half-century, then most of the people in the Middle East will experience extreme heat conditions by 2050.



Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development



Rapid urbanization and massive infrastructure projects in the Middle East drive the demand for air conditioners, especially in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Modern residential complexes, shopping malls, hotels, and commercial spaces demand efficient cooling solutions for construction. Government initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar's preparation for the World Cup also increase construction activities, which increases the adoption of high-end air conditioners to meet the steady need for cooling. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Arab population in urban areas increased to 55.8 percent in 2015 and is expected to continue growing up to 58 percent by 2030.



Rising Emphasis on Energy Efficiency



Due to increasing energy costs and environmental concerns, the Middle East is increasingly adopting energy-efficient air conditioning systems. Governments in this region are enforcing stricter regulations to favor the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, making it possible to sell more advanced ACs with higher energy efficiency ratings. With innovations like inverter technology and smart air conditioners that minimize energy consumption, increasing awareness among consumers further boosts the growth of the market while responding to environmental targets. As per World Energy Investment 2024, energy investment in the Middle East is expected to reach around USD 175 billion by 2024 with clean energy constituting close to 15% of the overall investment. In the APS, by 2030, clean energy investment will be more than triple that of 2024. As a result, by the end of the decade, every 1 USD invested in fossil fuels in this scenario would be matched by 70 cents going to clean energy.



Challenges in the Middle East Air Conditioner Market

High Energy Consumption and Costs



Air conditioners are a significant portion of electricity usage in the Middle East because of the extreme climate and reliance on cooling systems throughout the year. Such high energy consumption increases consumer electricity costs and strains national power grids. Governments and consumers face challenges in balancing cooling needs with energy efficiency. Despite the availability of energy-efficient technologies, their higher initial costs can deter widespread adoption, particularly among price-sensitive segments.



Environmental Concerns and Regulations



The environmental challenges of air conditioners encompass greenhouse gas emissions from the refrigerant used. Increasing global warming and concerns over climate change result in tightened regulations on refrigerants and energy efficiency. The regulatory requirements bring about a dual challenge for the manufacturers: higher production costs to maintain competitiveness while adhering to the said regulations. Switching to new, greener refrigerants and technologies has a large cost implication; hence it acts as a bottleneck for new entrants in this market.



Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner Market



The air conditioner market in Saudi Arabia is growing steadily due to a number of factors, such as the extreme climate, rapid urbanization, and extensive infrastructure projects in alignment with Vision 2030. This growth spans across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, significantly driving demand for efficient cooling systems. The recent focus on energy efficiency and the growing interest in more advanced technologies such as inverter-based and smart air conditioners will drive the market. Moreover, government regulations for the use of eco-friendly refrigerants and energy-efficient solutions are also impacting the dynamics of the market. The Saudi market is expected to continue the growth trend in the air conditioning market with the development of smart cities, tourism, and real estate. Boosting the tourism and hospitality industry of the country would be part of a government plan aimed at strengthening its non-oil and gas sectors as part of Vision 2030. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 555,000 residential houses and over 275,000 hotel rooms, and several office and retail spaces would be built in Saudi Arabia. Due to severe climatic conditions in Saudi Arabia, especially during summer seasons where temperatures can go up to 50* Celsius in some places, the demand for air conditioners is expected to significantly increase in the coming years, thereby creating substantial growth opportunities for Saudi Arabia's air conditioner market.



United Arab Emirates Air Conditioner Market



The air conditioner market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is booming with a hot desert climate in the country and a heavy focus on infrastructure development. Residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors contribute a lot to the demand for efficient cooling systems. The reasons for the growth of this market are urbanization, growing disposable incomes, major projects like Expo 2020, and smart city initiatives. The change in the direction of using energy-efficient technologies and environmentally friendly refrigerants is also changing consumer preferences. Government policies promoting sustainability and energy efficiency also boost the demand for advanced air conditioning systems. The UAE air conditioner market is always on the rise due to continuous technological innovation. LG Electronics unveiled its new range of air conditioners in the UAE during 2023 with the "Life is Cool with DUALCOOL" campaign, designed to fight the extreme heat and humidity of the region.



Oman Air Conditioner Market



The Oman air conditioner market is growing steadily with consistent increases in the country's hot climate, increased urbanization, and ongoing construction activities. Other driving forces of the demand for cooling systems in Oman are its continued investment in infrastructure development. The hospitality and tourism sectors also play a vital role, as efficient air conditioning solutions are important for ensuring guest comfort. The awareness of consumers about energy efficiency is also on the rise, which has increased the interest in eco-friendly and advanced air conditioning technologies. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting sustainable urban development are expected to facilitate further expansion of Oman's air conditioner market in the years ahead. In March 2023, LG Electronics unveiled its product line-up at the Dealer Convention in Oman, emphasizing the importance of air conditioning in enhancing quality of life and comfort in extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 58 degrees Celsius.



Qatar Air Conditioner Market



The air conditioner market in Qatar is growing rapidly, mainly because of the extreme temperatures in the country and the continuous infrastructural development. The projects related to the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Qatar National Vision 2030 have increased the demand for air conditioning systems in all residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative city initiatives and luxury real estate developments has increased the demand for energy-efficient and technologically advanced cooling solutions. Government initiatives for sustainable construction and eco-friendly technologies are also important in shaping market trends. Therefore, with a strong emphasis on innovation, Qatar's air conditioner market is expected to continue its steady growth trend. LG Electronics launched its Inverter Single Package solution, the 25RT heat pump, in Qatar in 2023. This is part of the brand's regional expansion plan, providing summer cooling and winter heating. Being the world's first 25RT heat pump, it offers efficient performance, easy service access, and a direct drive fan motor for simple installation.



Kuwait Air Conditioner Market



There has been steady growth in Kuwait's air conditioner market, mainly due to its hot and dry climate with massive temperatures that require the demand for effective cooling solutions. This increase in demand has also been associated with the country's urbanization, together with the continued development of the infrastructure of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Mega-investment by the Kuwaiti government in smart cities and numerous other real estate projects strongly sustains the market. The growing awareness of energy saving among consumers has increased the demand for high-performance and energy-saving air conditioners. More stringent regulations on energy usage and environment-friendly refrigerants further influence the market dynamics. Thus, the Kuwait air conditioner market is likely to maintain its steady growth as part of a broader trend toward modernization and sustainability.



