Verizon unveils AI strategy to power next-gen AI demands

Verizon introduces an expanded AI strategy built for hyperscalers, cloud providers and global enterprises.

Verizon AI Connect is a strategy and suite of products and solutions designed to manage AI resource-intensive workloads at scale.

Google Cloud and Meta are among early adopters of Verizon solutions.



NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by the unprecedented demand for network capacity and computational power, Verizon Business today unveiled Verizon AI Connect , an integrated suite of solutions and products designed to enable businesses to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) workloads at scale.

While training current advanced AI models requires immense computing resources, the shift towards real-time decision-making - known as inferencing - is poised to drive massive demand for additional computing power. According to McKinsey, 60-70% of AI workloads are expected to shift to real-time inference by 2030, creating an urgent need for low-latency connectivity, compute and security at the edge beyond current demand.

To meet current and future demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers and global enterprises, Verizon is building on its strategy to power the AI ecosystem with reimagined existing assets integrated in Verizon’s intelligent and programmable network. From the macro 5G network and high-speed fiber connectivity to edge compute environments and space, power and cooling infrastructure, Verizon AI Connect is designed to deliver AI workloads as needed. Today, Google Cloud and Meta are already leveraging additional capacity to support their AI workloads.

“We are seeing significant demand for reliable network infrastructure that can support existing AI workloads,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “As the technology evolves, our industry leadership, best-in-class edge-to-cloud connectivity, programmable network and assets will enable us to meet these needs and accelerate innovation.”

Building the AI Ecosystem

In addition, Verizon is expanding its AI ecosystem through key partnerships and collaborations.

NVIDIA . Verizon recently announced its work with NVIDIA to reimagine how GPU-based edge platforms can be integrated into Verizon’s 5G private networks.

. Verizon its work with NVIDIA to reimagine how GPU-based edge platforms can be integrated into Verizon’s 5G private networks. Vultr. Today, Verizon is sharing a new partnership with Vultr, a leading global GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and cloud computing provider.

Today, Verizon is sharing a new partnership with Vultr, a leading global GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and cloud computing provider. Google Cloud. Verizon and Google Cloud have also collaborated on advanced AI solutions for network maintenance and anomaly detection, showcasing the power of AI to optimize network performance and predict potential issues.

Verizon and Google Cloud have also collaborated on advanced AI solutions for network maintenance and anomaly detection, showcasing the power of AI to optimize network performance and predict potential issues. Meta. Verizon and Meta have an existing strategic partnership across numerous products, technologies and business units. Verizon AI Connect will expand this partnership into network infrastructure, a differentiator for both companies in helping to build the AI ecosystem.

AI Ecosystem Customer & Partner Quotes

"Verizon provides a robust network infrastructure that can support demanding AI workloads," said Bikash Koley, VP, Google Global Networking and Infrastructure. "With Verizon's advanced network capabilities, we can accelerate the development and deployment of AI solutions. Verizon will benefit from these solutions by leveraging Google Cloud’s AI and data platform to transform its customer, employee and network experience.”

“As we continue to deliver critical infrastructure for our apps and technologies, we’re strengthening our network with AI and the future in mind. This means partnering with Verizon to build and operate networks that support our existing services, while accelerating more intelligent and predictive capabilities that will serve the people that use our products,” said Gaya Nagarajan, VP, Network Infrastructure at Meta.

“Telecom networks are uniquely positioned to provide a distributed AI infrastructure that meets enterprise needs,” said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing, integrated with Verizon’s network, allows enterprises to easily adopt AI-powered services at scale.”

“GPUs play a crucial role in powering AI workloads, and rapidly growing demand for real-time inference is driving the need for AI infrastructure at the edge,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “With demand for data centers and GPU processing power outpacing supply, Verizon’s connectivity infrastructure is uniquely positioned to support our growth. Through Verizon AI Connect, we can extend our global cloud footprint and bring cutting-edge AI solutions to Verizon Business’ global customers.”

For more information on Verizon AI Connect, visit verizon.com/aiconnect.

