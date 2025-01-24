Financial calendar 2025

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Company announcement no. 568
January 24th, 2025
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.
Monday, March 17, 2025
Annual reporting 2024
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Annual general meeting 2025
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Half year reporting 2025
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Annual reporting 2025
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Annual general meeting 2026
The change in above compared to the previous financial calendar (announcement no. 561 of October 21st, 2024) is the Board of Directors meeting in March 2025. The Board of Directors meeting is rescheduled from March 19th, 2025, to March 17th, 2025.
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03