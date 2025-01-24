Financial calendar 2025

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 568

January 24th, 2025





FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.

Monday, March 17, 2025

Annual reporting 2024

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Annual general meeting 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Half year reporting 2025

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Annual reporting 2025

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Annual general meeting 2026

The change in above compared to the previous financial calendar (announcement no. 561 of October 21st, 2024) is the Board of Directors meeting in March 2025. The Board of Directors meeting is rescheduled from March 19th, 2025, to March 17th, 2025.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03