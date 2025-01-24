Company Announcement
24 January 2025
Announcement No. 7
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
Attachments
- Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_24012025
- Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank