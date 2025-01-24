Stobox Will Host an Exclusive Tokenization Meetup in Malta

Vallettta, Malta, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stobox, a leading provider of tokenization solutions, is hosting an exclusive Assets Tokenization Meetup in Malta on February 6th. Supported by CryptoHub Malta , the event focuses on blockchain-powered asset tokenization and explores how the technology is revolutionizing asset management and shaping the future of the digital economy.

Registration: https://lu.ma/msgrlv9y .

Since 2018, Stobox has been a pioneer in blockchain technology, successfully tokenizing over $500 million in assets across industries such as finance, mining, energy, and real estate, operating across multiple jurisdictions. With the market for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) projected to reach $30.1 trillion by 2034, Stobox continues to drive innovation and adoption in this rapidly growing sector.

The Assets Tokenization Meetup in Malta features keynotes and panel discussions from leading experts in tokenization. A practical workshop will also delve into real-world tokenization use cases across various industries and business sectors.

The event is tailored for entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to learn, network, and influence the next generation of finance. Attendees will gain practical insights into asset tokenization and hear from Stobox's senior leadership and development team, including CEO Gene Deyev, CBDO Ross Shem, Head of Delivery Borys Pikalov, and others.

About Stobox

Stobox is a licensed and regulated tokenization provider dedicated to building financial markets for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers an all-in-one solution for tokenizing, investing, and trading real-world assets (RWA) and operates in multiple jurisdictions, including the United States. Since its launch in 2018, Stobox has successfully tokenized over $500 million in assets across sectors such as finance, mining, energy, and real estate.

For more information, visit https://www.stobox.io or follow @StoboxCompany on X.



