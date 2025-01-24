Axiom Brain Health and Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Celebrate the Next Chapter in Innovative Research in Tampa

Tampa, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Brain Health (Axiom) and the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) celebrated the next chapter in neurodegenerative research at the launch of the newly renovated site on Thursday, January 23. The expansion of the research facility accommodates the growing need for more research of Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other life-threatening neurodegenerative diseases.

Leaders from Axiom and GAP welcomed guests into the remodeled site and a local Citizen Scientist, who makes the research possible through his selfless volunteerism at Axiom, shared why he is called to help in clinical trials.

In Florida, it is estimated that approximately 580,000 people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and experts predict that this number will dramatically increase. A Tampa native, Richard Cacciatore who has volunteered at Axiom for years spoke of why he chooses to volunteer in hopes that his contributions will help end this disease.

“I have met many wonderful people and have been exposed to multiple research papers and clinical articles,” Cacciatore said. “We know the clinical trials were to help find a method to slow the disease down and one day there may be a cure. I am happy I may have played a small role in the process.”

The refurbished site nearly tripled in size from a one suite, 1,700 square feet space for a team of six, to now a three-suite facility at 3,900 square feet. The transformed site now hosts 14 specialized research experts who are focused on finding therapies and cures for devastating neurodegenerative diseases.

“It is an honor to unveil our newly renovated site and provide the Tampa community with access to cutting-edge clinical research opportunities. I am proud of our growing team at Axiom and grateful to all our cherished volunteers who make our work possible. With this new site, we are ready for the next era in research to end neurodegenerative diseases,” said Dr. Susan Steen.

“We are proud to work with the Axiom team, which has served Tampa for over 20 years, and it is heartening to see the transformation of this research center that will expand Tampa’s access to the best clinical research the field has to offer. We also have enormous gratitude for the volunteers who are critical to furthering science. Our hope is that the new setting will serve the needs of even more seniors eager to learn about their brain health,” said President of GAP, John Dwyer.

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP)

The nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to promoting diversity in clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting diversity in research studies, and giving attention to the citizen scientists who make research possible.

