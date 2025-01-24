FHLB Des Moines Announces 2025 Affordable Housing Advisory Council Appointments

Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Housing and Community Investment Committee of the Federal Home Loan Bank Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) Board of Directors appointed one new individual and re-appointed four individuals to the FHLB Des Moines Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council). The members are selected for their knowledge and experience providing or promoting affordable housing and community economic development within the FHLB Des Moines district. The Advisory Council is made up of 15 diverse members representing a variety of community-based and not-for-profit organizations.

The role of the Advisory Council is to advise the FHLB Des Moines Board of Directors about the affordable housing and community lending needs of the Bank’s district.

New appointee

Sharon Vogel, At Large – Executive Director of Cheyenne River Housing Authority on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation

Re-appointed members

Mike Akerlow, Utah –Director of Housing and Community Development for the Mayor of Salt Lake County

–Director of Housing and Community Development for the Mayor of Salt Lake County Bob Peterson, Washington – Deputy Director of Washington State Housing Finance Commission

– Deputy Director of Washington State Housing Finance Commission Kevin Bryant, Missouri – Executive Founder and Developer of Kingsway Development LLC, President of Kingsway Merchants District Association and CEO of Conversions Global Marketing

– Executive Founder and Developer of Kingsway Development LLC, President of Kingsway Merchants District Association and CEO of Conversions Global Marketing Renee Stevens, At Large – Executive Director of Open House Ministries in Vancouver, WA

“I look forward to working with Sharon Vogel and the re-appointed members. Each bring a depth of expertise and experience that enriches the Advisory Council,” says Jennifer Ernst, FHLB Des Moines Community Investment director. “We are fortunate to have such a diverse Advisory Council that provides valuable perspectives and insights about ways FHLB Des Moines can support the affordable housing and community development needs in its district.”

For a full list of the FHLB Des Moines Advisory Council members, please visit our website.

# # #

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with more than 1,200 member institutions to support affordable housing, economic development and community improvement.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. The Des Moines Bank is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding.