Feather Your Trades: Bounce Back Stronger from Trading Losses

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime is launching Feather Your Trades , a promotion designed to help traders recover from losses and trade with confidence. From 15 January to 15 February 2025, clients can redeem up to $30 in Trade Loss Vouchers to offset losses on selected closed trades.





How It Works:

Claim Your Vouchers: Redeem $30 worth of Trade Loss Vouchers ($5 x 6) via the PU Prime App . Apply to Closed Trades: Use the vouchers to partially cover your trading losses. Bounce Back Smarter: Regain momentum and refine your strategies.



Eligibility:

Available to new and existing clients with Standard or Islamic Standard Accounts. Each client can redeem the vouchers once during the promotion .

Why Join?

Easy to Use: Redeem and apply vouchers directly through the app.

Boost Confidence: Offset losses and trade with a clearer mindset.

Inclusive: Open to traders of all experience levels.



Take advantage of Feather Your Trades and bounce back stronger. Visit the PU Prime App or website to learn more and redeem your vouchers!

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 120 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the PU Prime. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

