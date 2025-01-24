New Toll Brothers Move-in Ready Homes Available in Freestone Station Community in Marietta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its highly sought-after luxury new home community, Freestone Station, now has a limited number of move-in ready homes available in Marietta, Georgia. Freestone Station features flexible single-family homes with a wide array of design options in Cobb County. The community’s Sales Center, located at 1961 Freestone Way in Marietta, is open daily for tours of the professionally decorated model home and quick move-in homes for sale.

Nestled in the heart of Marietta, Freestone Station offers Toll Brothers single-family homes with diverse architectural designs and high-end finishes. Home buyers can select from six spacious Toll Brothers home designs ranging from 3,249 to 3,545+ square feet of luxury living space. Contemporary and modern home designs feature up to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the low $700,000s.





One of the stunning move-in ready homes available at Freestone Station is the Hendricks Farmhouse by Toll Brothers. This beautifully crafted five-bedroom, five-bathroom quick move-in home offers luxury living in a prime location. This 3,596-square-foot home features an expansive two-story great room with a stunning tile fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, and a private primary suite with a spa-inspired bathroom. The first floor includes a guest suite, private study, and formal dining room. This move-in-ready residence offers modern design and access to sought-after Cobb County schools, ideal for families looking for upscale comfort. This home is priced at $893,995.

Homeowners will enjoy exceptional community amenities including a thoughtfully designed pool, cabana, fire pit, playground, and expansive lawn area. Freestone Station by Toll Brothers is in the highly rated Cobb County School District with easy access to the East-West Connector, Interstates 285 and 75, and proximity to downtown Marietta, Smyrna, and the Battery Atlanta with numerous shopping and dining options.

“Combining innovative architectural designs with resort-style amenities, Freestone Station provides families the opportunity to experience luxury living with many lifestyle options nearby in desirable Cobb County,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “We are excited to offer a limited number of move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features at Freestone Station, perfect for home buyers who are looking to get into their new home right now.”

For more information on Freestone Station and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media



