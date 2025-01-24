LUMIBIRD: FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

Lannion, January 24, 2025

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 – LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2025.

Disclosure date Closed period FY 2024 revenues Monday 27/01/2025 FY 2024 earnings Tuesday 11/03/2025 from 11/02/2025 to 11/03/2025 included Q1 2025 revenues Monday 28/04/2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Tuesday 29/04/2025 H1 2025 revenues Monday 28/07/2025 H1 2025 earnings Tuesday 23/09/2025 from 23/08/2025 to 23/09/2025 included Q3 2025 revenues Monday 27/10/2025

*after close of trading

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Closed periods, prior to the publication of earnings, during which no trading in the Company's shares is permitted, apply to managers, persons assimilated to managers and any person who has access on a regular or occasional basis to inside information of the Company.

Next date: 2024 full-year revenue on January 27, 2025 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and safety, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology. The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales in 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment