LUMIBIRD: FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

Lannion, January 24, 2025

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS AGENDA

LUMIBIRD [FR0000038242 – LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2025.

 Disclosure dateClosed period
FY 2024 revenuesMonday 27/01/2025 
FY 2024 earningsTuesday 11/03/2025from 11/02/2025 to 11/03/2025 included
Q1 2025 revenuesMonday 28/04/2025 
Annual Shareholders MeetingTuesday 29/04/2025 
H1 2025 revenuesMonday 28/07/2025 
H1 2025 earningsTuesday 23/09/2025from 23/08/2025 to 23/09/2025 included
Q3 2025 revenuesMonday 27/10/2025 

*after close of trading

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Closed periods, prior to the publication of earnings, during which no trading in the Company's shares is permitted, apply to managers, persons assimilated to managers and any person who has access on a regular or occasional basis to inside information of the Company.

Next date: 2024 full-year revenue on January 27, 2025 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and safety, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology. The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales in 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD    www.lumibird.com
Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Sonia Rutnam
Chief Financial and Transformation Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

