Dr. Eric Halvorson Named President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons

Asheville, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asheville, North Carolina -

Dr. Eric Halvorson of Halvorson Plastic Surgery was selected as the 2025 President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons represents the collective expertise and dedication of board-certified plastic surgeons across the state. Established in 1977, the organization is committed to advancing the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery while upholding the highest ethical standards in patient care and professional practice.

A cornerstone of the Society's mission is its annual forum, which serves as a collaborative platform for members to share knowledge, exchange innovative ideas, and engage in professional development. Through continuing education opportunities and peer interaction, the Society fosters the growth and excellence of its members while contributing to the evolution of plastic surgery as a specialized medical discipline.

"I am deeply honored to be named President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons," said Dr. Eric Halvorson. "This organization has a rich history of fostering excellence and innovation in our field, and it is a privilege to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues. I look forward to collaborating with our members to continue improving patient care, promoting education, and upholding the highest ethical standards in plastic and reconstructive surgery."

Dr. Halvorson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the field of plastic surgery. A Duke University School of Medicine graduate, he completed his general surgery residency at Brown University, where he earned the "Outstanding Chief Resident" award. He then completed a plastic surgery residency at Lahey Clinic, where he performed rotations at renowned institutions such as Brigham & Women's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Boston. His dedication to comprehensive surgical care led him to pursue advanced training in microsurgery and breast reconstruction at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Halvorson began his career at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he established a robust cancer reconstruction program and served as Residency Program Director. He later joined Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, holding leadership roles such as Site Director for the Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Residency and Director of the Stepping Strong Trauma Reconstruction Fellowship. Now based in Asheville, Dr. Halvorson continues to focus on advancing outcomes in cancer reconstruction and cosmetic breast surgery.

Halvorson Plastic Surgery provides a comprehensive range of services, including aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and non-surgical treatments.

Dr. Halvorson works closely with each patient to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their goals and expectations. During breast augmentation consultations, patients receive in-depth guidance on incision location, implant size, type, and placement. Whether addressing aesthetic enhancements or reconstructive needs, Halvorson Plastic Surgery is committed to delivering natural results with the highest level of care and expertise.

At Halvorson Plastic Surgery, patient care is built on trust, understanding, and personalized attention. Dr. Halvorson takes the time to truly get to know each patient, ensuring their preferences and goals shape every aspect of their treatment plan. His approach prioritizes long-lasting results that enhance each individual's unique beauty, whether through reconstructive or cosmetic surgery.

Halvorson Plastic Surgery

5 Livingston Street

Asheville NC 28801

