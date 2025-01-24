MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals Training Course - Register Now for the Two Day Online Event on February 24-25, 2025

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 24-25, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today.

This MBA strategic thinking workshop has been especially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role.

This two day interactive workshop, taking place virtually on February 24-25th 2025, will provide practical strategic thinking tools taught on MBAs to apply to your role. It will help you build your strategic thinking skills to guide the direction of your teams, develop strategies to key pharma and biopharma business problems, create a vision for the future, and implement strategic thinking within your team.

You will gain new ways of thinking, making choices and implementing them using 'Helicopter' or 'Strategic Thinking'. You will be able to implement what you have learnt on the course and immediately apply this into the workplace.

The workshop will focus on a number of areas in the pharmaceutical industry using MBA strategic business cases.

Key areas covered:

What is MBA 'strategy' & 'strategic thinking' - and the importance of this within the pharma and biopharma industry?

How artificial intelligence (AI) innovations are being used and developed in the pharma industry

Building strategic plans for your teams, group and/or organisation

Application to pharma case studies, your issues and at a departmental, and individual level

How to use the MBA strategic thinking tool-kit

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

All those in the pharmaceutical industry who make strategic choices, and who feel that they could rise to future challenges by being more strategic, behaviourally skilled, and creative. Managers who are keen to be able to deliver strategy more easily and to then evaluate its effectiveness - whether technical or commercial.

This is particularly relevant to heads of teams/departments, those responsible for leading a project, or those in roles attempting to influence other areas of their organisation, especially in matrix management.

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Introduction and objectives

What is strategy and strategic thinking?

Helicopter thinking

The importance of strategy for the pharmaceutical industry

Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used in the pharma industry

The Strategy Process and tool strategic kit used on MBAs

Environmental analysis

Strategy tools

Competitive analysis

Case study in the pharmaceutical industry

Critical thinking model and application

Generating and evaluating Strategic Options

Creativity for generating options

Evaluating strategic options

Pharma case study continued

Day 2

Strategy Implementation

Strategic project implementation

Leadership

Change management (pharma case study)

Behavioural

Effective and strategic communication (pharma case study)

Managing stakeholders and influencing agendas

Behaving strategically

Evaluation

Monitoring implementation

Performance drivers and indicators

Problem diagnosis

Application

Business plan structure

How to apply the strategic tools following the course

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q47s7b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.