UAE Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2025-2030, Focusing on Data Center Investors, New Entrants, IT Infrastructure Providers and Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

The United Arab Emirates Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.58%.

Global cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, and Alibaba are establishing and expanding their operations in the UAE data center market. AWS continues to grow its cloud footprint, capitalizing on the expanding digital economy of the country, while Microsoft has expanded its cloud operations in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE data center market is primarily dominated by regional operators, including Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, Moro Hub, and du. The global operator Equinix also has a significant presence in the market. The UAE data center market is also witnessing several new entrants which include Quantum Switch Tamasuk and Pure Data Centres.

Khazna Data Centers holds the highest market share of over 59% in the UAE as of H1 2024. However, the market share is likely to change during the forecast period as Gulf Data Hub is involved in the development of additional data center facilities that are likely to go live during the forecast period. Gulf Data Hub currently holds the second spot. Telecom operators such as Etisalat and du are the major telecom operators that have launched commercial 5G services across the country.

The number of third-party data center facilities in the UAE is gradually growing, with a good start. The UAE is an established market in the Middle East region and has around 35 existing colocation data centers spread across the country, with most of them being in Dubai.

In 2024, the UAE data center market accounted for approximately 29% of the total white floor area added by data center operators in the Middle East. This represents the largest share held by any single country in the region.

Wholesale colocation continues to dominate the colocation market in the UAE with a higher capacity and market share compared with retail colocation. The demand for wholesale colocation is expected to grow owing to the growth in the use of cloud-based services. Cloud operators are likely to store part of their workloads via wholesale colocation.

A strategic integration of technological innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships is evident in the UAE data center market. This dynamic environment revolutionizes the digital economy of the UAE and makes it more competitive internationally in terms of digital infrastructure.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (thousand square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UAE data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UAE Facilities Covered (Existing): 35 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 24 Coverage: 5 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the UAE Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The UAE data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AESG

ALDAR

ALEC Engineering & Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

ASU

BG&E

Black & White Engineering

CADD Emirates

Condor Group

Core Emirates

DC PRO Engineering

Edarat Group

Group AMANA

HHM Group

James L Williams

John Paul Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

MEMA Architecture

Raghav Contracting

Red Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Core42

du

Equinix

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub

Pacific Controls

New Entrants

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Pure Data Centres

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standards Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Dubai Abu Dhabi Other Cities



How big is the UAE data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the UAE during 2025-2030?

What is the growth rate of the UAE data center market?

What factors are driving the UAE data center market?

Which cities are included in the UAE data center market report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UAE

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 35 Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Dubai

1.6.2. Abu Dhabi

1.6.3. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



2. Investment Opportunities in the UAE

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the UAE Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the UAE

2.3. Digital Data in the UAE

2.4. Investment by Area

2.5. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in the UAE

3.1. Colocation Services Market in the UAE

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Demand Across Several Industries in the UAE

3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standards Investment

6.1. Tier I & II

6.2. Tier III

6.3. Tier IV



7. Geography

7.1. Dubai

7.2. Abu Dhabi

7.3. Other Cities



8. Key Market Participants

8.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

8.2. Construction Contractors

8.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

8.4. Data Center Investors

8.5. New Entrants



