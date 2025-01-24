Aliter Technologies acquires controlling interest of 3CIS in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliter Holding, a.s., the parent company of the Slovak and Canadian company Aliter Technologies, has made a significant investment in the Canadian company 3C Information Solutions Incorporated (3CIS) including its US subsidiary 3C Information Solutions Inc. 3CIS is an expert in communication solutions and has been ranked by Canada's most widely read newspaper Globe and Mail as one of Canada's fastest growing companies. The Government of Canada officially congratulated 3CIS on this achievement. "This is how Aliter Technologies strengthens its position in Canada and the USA and expands its portfolio of products and services," said Peter Dostál, CEO of Aliter Holding, a.s. and founder of Aliter Technologies. "3CIS is excited about this next chapter and very much looks forward to working with Aliter in continuing to provide world class solutions to our clients in all sectors," said Kelly Candy, President of 3CIS.

Aliter Technologies is a Slovak-Canadian technology company offering its products and services to customers operating in the defense and security sector. It has won many awards and delivered several multi-million contracts for international organizations, government institutions and the world's largest manufacturers in defense industry. It is a NATO registered manufacturer.

3C Information Solutions Incorporated is a Canadian company with headquarters in Edmonton and several branches in Canada and the USA. 3CIS is an expert in communication solutions and infrastructure particularly in challenging and sensitive environments. 3CIS' customers include federal, provincial and regional government organizations and commercial companies in several sectors.

