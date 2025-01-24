Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Sage insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than the company had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone’s clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (iii) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than the company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, SAGE-718’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (v) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than the company had led investors to believe; (vi) accordingly, SAGE-324’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own SAGE and purchased prior to April 12, 2021 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814