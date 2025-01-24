Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Nano Nuclear insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) NNE’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; (2) NNE’s timelines for commercialization were wildly optimistic, at best, and most likely impossible; (3) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s projected revenues and growth; (4) as a result, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own NNE and purchased prior to May 8, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814