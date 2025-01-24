Former Teacher Lisa Fink Launches Successful Business with Educational Printables

Saint Augustine, Florida, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisa Fink, once a dedicated middle school teacher, shares the journey behind her innovative venture in educational printables, catering to a community of educators, homeschool parents, and students. Transitioning from a 15-year teaching career, Fink has harnessed her educational expertise to create and distribute engaging learning materials that have not only filled a market need but have also turned into a flourishing business.





Lisa Fink

Her journey began in 2017, when her husband unexpectedly lost his job of 21 years. With financial security shaken and bills piling up, Fink turned to her teaching expertise as a way to make ends meet. She started creating engaging classroom resources and selling them on popular platforms like Teachers Pay Teachers (TPT).

“I never thought I’d be here,” Fink shares. “I started out hoping to make enough to cover a car payment. I’ll never forget the excitement of my first sale - it was just $3.56, but it ignited a fire in me.”

From those humble beginnings, Fink’s side hustle grew rapidly. Within 14 months, she had achieved six-figure sales on TPT, and in less than two years, her Etsy shop had followed suit. Today, she has generated over $2 million in revenue, a milestone she credits to her focus on high-quality, innovative products like printable escape rooms and scavenger hunts for the classroom.

The Growing Demand for Educational Printables

Educational printables are downloadable resources designed to make learning engaging and accessible. From game-based activities to subject-specific practice worksheets, these tools cater to teachers, parents, and students alike. Her products emphasize engagement and interactivity, appealing to various learning styles

“Teachers are constantly searching for ways to make lessons both fun and effective,” says Fink. “Activities like escape rooms and scavenger hunts are a hit in the classroom, but they’re challenging to create. That’s where I come in - offering ready-to-go resources and templates that save time and inspire critical thinking for students.”

From Teacher to Mentor

Fink’s success has inspired her to help others start their own journeys. She created two courses, Cloaked in Fun and Easy Escape Rooms , which provide templates and step-by-step guidance for aspiring sellers to break into the educational or party game printable market.

“Starting from scratch was overwhelming, but I’ve condensed years of trial and error into tools and tutorials to help others succeed faster,” she explains.

Advice for Aspiring Sellers

For those looking to start a printable business, Fink emphasizes the importance of creativity, research, and perseverance. Addressing the challenges faced by new sellers in the market, Lisa highlights the critical importance of focusing on quality, understanding market needs, and leveraging seasonal trends.

“Don’t fall into the trap of thinking the market is oversaturated,” she advises. “Focus on creating unique, high-quality products that solve a specific problem. And most importantly, don’t give up - it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Fink also highlights the accessibility of this business model. With platforms like TPT and Etsy requiring minimal startup costs and offering built-in audiences, she believes anyone with the determination, willing to put in the effort, can succeed.

Looking to the Future

As digital downloads continue to grow, Fink sees endless possibilities for her business and the industry at large. While she acknowledges the rise of AI, she remains confident in the enduring value of human creativity and expertise.

“AI can help with brainstorming or basic tasks, but the heart of a resource comes from understanding what teachers and students need,” Fink says. “That’s something AI will never fully replicate.”

Think Thank Teacher Printable Products

Lisa Fink's journey from classroom teacher to a successful entrepreneur showcases the transformative power of innovation and adaptability in the digital age. Her story is not just about personal success but also about the impact of dedicated educators on learning beyond the traditional classroom.

For more information about Lisa Fink’s journey or her educational resources, visit her websites: Think Thank Teacher, Cloaked in Fun and Easy Escape Rooms.