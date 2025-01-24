A Strong Start: Over 5,500 Participants and 400+ Registries Created on Day One of the Momcozy Baby Registry!

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 15th, Momcozy launched its Momcozy Baby Registry system alongside the exciting January campaign, "From the Start, Choose What Lasts." The campaign has already seen tremendous success, with over 5,500 participants on the first day and more than 400 registries created, showcasing the excitement and enthusiasm of the Momcozy community.

The Momcozy Baby Registry provides a one-stop platform for moms to prepare their essential mom-and-baby items. Among the many featured products, the KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer stood out—not only as the most-voted product in the Momcozy Fans Club poll but also as the product added to the most registries by users. This double recognition speaks to its widespread popularity and practicality for new parents.

The KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer is especially valuable for new parents. It offers a quick and efficient way to clean baby bottles and accessories. Its 72-hour storage feature ensures that bottles are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, saving precious time and effort for parents—particularly in the busy early days of parenting. This makes it an essential tool for any baby registry.

In addition to the KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, the top five products added to registries include the ChangeGo Baby Stroller, the Portable Milk & Water Warmer, the DreamSync™ Baby Sound Machine, and the BM03 5.5-Inch Full HD Baby Monito. These products have proven to be essential for new parents, offering convenience, comfort, and peace of mind during their parenting journey.

Moms have shared their excitement about the Momcozy Baby Registry on social media, particularly in the Momcozy Fans Club Facebook group, praising its intuitive design and seamless experience. Many new moms have noted how easy it is to create a personalized list of must-have items for their babies, especially with the option to add 8 curated essentials from Momcozy with just one click.

With only 6 days remaining, there is still time to join the Momcozy Baby Registry January campaign. Moms can enjoy exclusive rewards and the chance to make their parenting journey even more convenient. Registries created during the campaign will automatically be entered for a chance to win special prizes, including discounts and free items like the ChangeGo Baby Stroller , DinerPal High Chair, and DreamSync™ Baby Sound Machine .

Join the conversation on social media! Share your Baby Registry on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #MomcozyBabyRegistry to enter an exclusive giveaway. Don’t forget to share your experience with the Momcozy community and inspire other moms with your favorite products.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey. Learn more about Momcozy at www.momcozy.com .



