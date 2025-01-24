Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, BGIE, BLOV, BMAX, BPRF, BPRF.U, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, SPLT, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2025 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

 Ticker Amount Per Unit
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETFBDIVCdn$ 0.12000
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETFBEPRCdn$ 0.07000
 BEPR.UUS$ 0.06750
Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETFBFINCdn$ 0.12000
 BFIN.UUS$ 0.13000
Brompton Global Infrastructure ETFBGIECdn$ 0.12000
Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETFBLOVCdn$ 0.08500
Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETFBMAXCdn$ 0.11500
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETFBPRFCdn$ 0.11000
 BPRF.UUS$ 0.11000
Brompton European Dividend Growth ETFEDGFCdn$ 0.05250
Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETFHIGCdn$ 0.05500
 HIG.UUS$ 0.05500
Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETFSPLTCdn$ 0.05500
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETFTLFCdn$ 0.12500
 TLF.UUS$ 0.13000
   

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record DatePayment Date 
January 31, 2025February 14, 2025 
February 28, 2025March 14, 2025 
March 31, 2025April 14, 2025 
   

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments.  Please read the prospectus before investing.  Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.