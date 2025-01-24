BitMart Celebrates the Year of the Snake with 300,000 USDT in Rewards

Mahe, Seychelles , Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BitMart, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the Year of the Snake Campaign , featuring a 300,000 USDT prize pool in random tokens. From January 21, 2025, to February 11, 2025, users can participate in exciting activities and claim their share of rewards across trading, referrals, social media, and more.

Event Highlights:

Trading Competition – 100,000 USDT in Prizes

Compete based on total trading volume and win big! The top 50 traders will receive rewards, with the 1st place winner taking home 10,000 USDT.

New User Rewards – 50,000 USDT Giveaway

Register and trade 300 USDT to earn 10-20 USDT in random tokens. Limited availability – first come, first served!

Invite & Earn – 50,000 USDT Reward Pool

Invite friends to trade and earn 3-5 USDT per referral. The top 10 inviters will receive exclusive airdrops.

Daily Trading Rewards – 60,000 USDT Up for Grabs

Trade at least 100 USDT daily to unlock 3-5 USDT daily rewards. Don’t miss your chance to earn every day.

Social Media Airdrops – 30,000 USDT Bonus

Follow, retweet, and tag friends to share 20,000 USDT, plus an additional 10,000 USDT in exclusive airdrops from projects like Mantle Network (MNT), Artela (ART), and more.