Wyoming Franchisee Brings Full-Service Dining to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Cheyenne, WY, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making bold moves in Wyoming, thanks to the vision and entrepreneurial spirit of Travis Brown. As the owner of three Dickey’s locations in Cheyenne, Laramie, and Casper, Brown has become a standout franchisee by introducing a unique full-service dining concept in Casper, creating an experience that locals have embraced wholeheartedly.

“Casper’s full-service model has been a fantastic way to connect with the community,” said Travis Brown, franchisee of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “We wanted to provide a dining experience that felt personal and inviting while delivering the quality barbecue Dickey’s is known for. It’s been amazing to see how much our customers love it.”

Brown’s journey with Dickey’s began in 2021, fueled by a passion for authentic barbecue and a desire to grow a business that brings people together. His hands-on approach and keen business sense have driven success, with his locations earning praise for their welcoming atmosphere and consistent quality.

“Travis embodies what it means to be a great franchisee,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “His ability to innovate while staying true to the heart of our brand is remarkable. Travis has not only strengthened our presence in Wyoming but also shown what’s possible when a franchisee leads with creativity and dedication.”

In addition to his innovative Casper concept, Brown’s locations stand out for their exceptional employee retention, a testament to the positive work culture he has cultivated. Many of his team members have been with him for years, reflecting his commitment to fostering growth and stability within his workforce.

“Travis is an outstanding leader and partner,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “He brings energy, passion, and a focus on community to everything he does, and it’s no surprise his locations have thrived. He’s a key part of what makes Dickey’s so special.”

While Brown is open to future growth opportunities, his primary focus remains on ensuring the continued success of his three Wyoming locations. By building strong relationships with his community and delivering on the promise of Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™, Brown is setting a high standard for the brand in the region.

“Dickey’s isn’t just about great food; it’s about being a positive force in the communities we serve,” Brown added. “That’s what drives me every day—to make an impact and share the love of barbecue with Wyoming.”

