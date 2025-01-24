KYTX INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Looming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP notifies investors of the approaching February 7, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kyverna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:KYTX) securities during the period from February 4, 2024, to December 9, 2024 (“the Class Period”).

Kyverna’s lead product candidate is KYV-101. The Company maintains a clinical development program for KYV-101 studying lupus erythematosus, a kidney disease that commonly develops in patients with lupus. Kyverna initiated two clinical trials of KYV-101, KYSA-1, and KYSA-3, respectively, to evaluate among other things, the incidence of adverse events and laboratory abnormalities, the frequency of dose-limiting toxicities, efficacy, and immunogenicity.

On February 8, 2024, Kyverna conducted its IPO (“Initial Public Offering”), offering 14.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $22 per share (the “Offering Price”) for anticipated proceeds of over $296 million. According to the Offering Documents, “in early results available as of December 31, 2023, from the first two adult patients enrolled in our KYSA-1 LN trial and from the first adult patient enrolled in our KYSA-3 LN trial, we observed improvement in” urine protein creatinine ratio, which measures certain indicators of lupus found in urine. How-ever, unbeknownst to investors, these representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because Kyverna did not disclose adverse data regarding one of its trials, even though the adverse data was known the Company at the time of the IPO. As these true facts emerged after the IPO, the Company’s shares fell sharply. As of December 9, 2024, Kyverna’s shares traded as low as $3.92 per share, a decline of more than 82% from the Offering Price.

The Complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate Kyverna’s IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company’s ongoing evaluation of KYV-101 in clinical trials. Specifically, the Company touted patient improvement in certain indicators while failing to disclose adverse data. As a result, investors purchased Kyverna shares at artificially inflated prices.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

