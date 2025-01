SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Novo Nordisk A/S Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of

Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVO) between November 2, 2022 to December 19, 2024, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Changyeon Moon v. Novo Nordisk A/S, et al. (Case No. 2:25-cv-00713) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/novo-nordisk-a-s-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, on December 20, 2024, Novo issued a press release announcing the below-expected results of their “REDEFINE 1” trial, “a 68-week efficacy and safety trial investigating subcutaneous CagriSema.” The trial showed that patients treated with CagriSema exhibited weight loss of 22.7% after 68 weeks, well short of Novo’s targeted expectation of at least 25% weight loss. The press release further indicated that participant patients were permitted to modify their own dosage during the trial and, as a result, only 57.3% of patients treated with CagriSema were on the highest dosage contemplated by the study.

Following this news, Novo’s stock price fell by $18.44 per share to close at $85.00 per share.

If you suffered a loss in NVO securities, you have until March 25, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com