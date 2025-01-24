JOSTENS SELECTED AS VIRGINIA TECH’S OFFICIAL RING PROGRAM PARTNER

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jostens team is thrilled to announce their new partnership with Virginia Tech.

The Jostens Official Ring Program gives schools the unique opportunity to create artisan ring designs that honor and preserve their most profound values and traditions. This distinguished program allows current students and beloved alumni to commemorate their college experience like never before, celebrate their school’s legacy with confidence and feel connected to their campus for life.

Virginia Tech’s prestigious Official Ring embodies the school’s rich history, meaningful traditions and profound spirit than runs deep among Hokies, past, present and future. Eryn Giegel, Assistant Director of Student Engagement stated “We are looking forward to our partnership with Jostens and the innovation they will bring to our successful ring tradition. The Virginia Tech ring tradition is rich with history, ever changing, and evolving. I am excited to see the next evolution.” Virginia Tech, which celebrates an over 100-year ring tradition, is one of the few schools that redesign their rings every year. Each collection features certain iconic elements: the screaming eagle, American flag, campus buildings and an interlocking chain around the bezel.

Chris Poitras, the General Manager and Senior Vice President of College and Professional Sports at Jostens, stated “It is truly an honor to be chosen as the new partner in the Virginia Tech ring tradition journey. Jostens is poised to work closely with the alumni group and student led committee to not just continue this time-honored tradition but look for ways to engage all Virginia Tech students in the program. As the Division Leader for our college ring team, I know we all share a sense of both humility and great pride to be entrusted with this new chapter in the Virginia Tech program.”

The Jostens team works with over 6,000 colleges each year, providing unparalleled hands-on service and upholding a standard of excellence.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.