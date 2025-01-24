Columbus Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Acquisition Corp (the “Company”), a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $60 million. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-seventh of one ordinary share upon consummation of an initial business combination.

The units commenced trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbol “COLAU” on January 23, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “COLA” and “COLAR,” respectively.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as the co-manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 900,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

Robinson & Cole LLP served as the U.S. counsel to Columbus Acquisition Corp and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP served as the U.S. counsel to the representative of the underwriters in this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 22, 2025. The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

About Columbus Acquisition Corp

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, sponsored by Hercules Capital Management VII Corp, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to identify a prospective target business which will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering, the underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option, the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:



Fen Zhang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Email: eric.zhang@hercules.global

Tel: (+1) 949 899 1827