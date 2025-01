Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), January 24, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

Cash: € 349,630.55

Number of shares: 113,452





Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,281

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,366

Trade volume on buy side on semester: 215,444 shares for € 477,452.69

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 231,651 shares for € 538,913.35

At the last half-year report as of 30 June 2024, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 285,764.46

Number of shares: 129,659

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,886

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,610

Trade volume on buy side on semester: 322,578 shares for € 1,074,534.26

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 276,147 shares for € 938,985.90

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063



Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,281 215,444 477,452.69 1,366 231,651 538,913.35 07/01/2024 10 1,748 4,754.56 10 1,500 4,200.00 07/02/2024 5 750 2,085.00 3 750 2,100.00 07/03/2024 14 1,750 4,847.50 7 1,250 3,500.00 07/04/2024 10 1,751 4,850.27 7 1,208 3,358.24 07/05/2024 9 1,250 3,487.50 12 2,243 6,280.40 07/08/2024 45 9,505 22,716.95 23 3,419 8,376.55 07/09/2024 9 1,996 4,910.16 16 2,831 7,020.88 07/10/2024 33 4,849 11,637.60 8 1,500 3,735.00 07/11/2024 14 2,750 6,600.00 31 5,750 14,087.50 07/12/2024 6 1,100 2,805.00 25 4,366 11,264.28 07/15/2024 11 4,150 10,416.50 6 984 2,587.92 07/16/2024 23 5,500 12,925.00 6 1,000 2,450.00 07/17/2024 12 3,570 8,425.20 6 1,500 3,585.00 07/18/2024 1 1 2.42 28 6,751 16,674.97 07/19/2024 - - - 7 1,779 4,500.87 07/22/2024 8 1,350 3,361.50 1 250 625.00 07/23/2024 17 3,501 8,507.43 8 1,497 3,697.59 07/24/2024 23 4,050 9,598.50 3 317 767.14 07/25/2024 32 5,101 11,477.25 1 1 2.35 07/26/2024 13 2,250 5,107.50 22 5,283 12,362.22 07/29/2024 21 2,361 5,217.81 - - - 07/30/2024 7 1,640 3,575.20 9 2,000 4,420.00 07/31/2024 8 1,751 3,887.22 14 2,001 4,502.25 08/01/2024 23 3,849 8,313.84 3 251 542.16 08/02/2024 7 1,500 3,195.00 9 1,750 3,762.50 08/05/2024 15 2,750 5,802.50 1 250 537.50 08/06/2024 9 1,295 2,693.60 7 639 1,341.90 08/07/2024 4 705 1,466.40 18 2,640 5,623.20 08/08/2024 3 569 1,223.35 7 617 1,332.72 08/09/2024 5 973 2,091.95 11 1,151 2,509.18 08/12/2024 19 3,708 7,786.80 - - - 08/13/2024 11 1,750 3,622.50 6 523 1,098.30 08/14/2024 8 1,750 3,605.00 1 42 87.36 08/15/2024 4 730 1,518.40 16 2,129 4,449.61 08/16/2024 6 870 1,818.30 9 402 848.22 08/19/2024 1 70 151.20 31 5,816 12,795.20 08/20/2024 1 9 20.25 12 1,886 4,281.22 08/21/2024 8 2,000 4,640.00 19 2,969 6,947.46 08/22/2024 7 1,250 2,850.00 - - - 08/23/2024 8 1,251 2,839.77 6 501 1,147.29 08/26/2024 15 3,491 7,784.93 9 787 1,794.36 08/27/2024 4 1,000 2,210.00 7 928 2,078.72 08/28/2024 11 1,250 2,750.00 1 250 552.50 08/29/2024 12 1,302 2,838.36 6 334 731.46 08/30/2024 9 746 1,633.74 3 418 919.60 09/02/2024 2 267 579.39 2 251 549.69 09/03/2024 10 1,868 3,978.84 1 1 2.20 09/04/2024 - - - 8 576 1,238.40 09/05/2024 10 1,650 3,481.50 8 1,157 2,591.68 09/06/2024 7 1,250 2,587.50 1 2 4.22 09/09/2024 3 430 881.50 4 750 1,560.00 09/10/2024 1 1 2.06 4 469 980.21 09/11/2024 2 250 520.00 2 31 65.10 09/12/2024 1 69 142.14 - - - 09/13/2024 6 500 1,035.00 1 27 56.43 09/16/2024 5 493 1,020.51 2 66 137.94 09/17/2024 10 2,007 4,154.49 6 664 1,387.76 09/18/2024 17 3,250 6,565.00 1 250 520.00 09/19/2024 22 3,350 6,499.00 - - - 09/20/2024 34 4,780 8,747.40 - - - 09/23/2024 7 1,217 2,178.43 8 1,000 1,810.00 09/24/2024 1 74 133.20 19 2,850 5,272.50 09/25/2024 - - - 10 1,225 2,303.00









Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,281 215,444 477,452.69

1,281 215,444 477,452.69 09/26/2024 59 9,779 16,819.88 4 550 1,023.00 09/27/2024 10 2,250 3,667.50 4 1,000 1,640.00 09/30/2024 6 750 1,260.00 8 1,250 2,112.50 10/01/2024 15 1,500 2,535.00 6 1,500 2,550.00 10/02/2024 13 1,574 2,612.84 1 250 422.50 10/03/2024 7 1,176 1,928.64 2 251 416.66 10/04/2024 14 2,750 4,427.50 3 500 820.00 10/07/2024 15 3,000 4,620.00 4 500 780.00 10/08/2024 17 2,750 4,015.00 1 250 367.50 10/09/2024 11 1,500 2,175.00 - - - 10/10/2024 3 500 725.00 4 750 1,095.00 10/11/2024 3 562 820.52 40 7,500 11,625.00 10/14/2024 - - - 103 19,303 40,922.36 10/15/2024 - - - 62 9,850 25,117.50 10/16/2024 - - - 27 5,751 12,767.22 10/17/2024 - - - 10 2,250 4,972.50 10/18/2024 - - - 45 8,654 21,288.84 10/21/2024 - - - 32 6,446 16,952.98 10/22/2024 - - - 6 1,488 4,002.72 10/23/2024 12 2,000 4,860.00 21 3,171 7,927.50 10/24/2024 16 3,369 8,085.60 14 2,862 7,011.90 10/25/2024 13 1,831 4,412.71 2 250 605.00 10/28/2024 4 483 1,173.69 12 1,920 4,704.00 10/29/2024 3 717 1,749.48 14 2,058 5,227.32 10/30/2024 7 1,000 2,470.00 22 3,776 9,515.52 10/31/2024 9 1,700 4,250.00 14 2,215 5,670.40 11/01/2024 7 1,500 3,705.00 11 1,199 2,985.51 11/04/2024 4 500 1,220.00 - - - 11/05/2024 5 1,250 3,000.00 3 501 1,227.45 11/06/2024 6 1,251 2,952.36 8 1,500 3,600.00 11/07/2024 5 750 1,800.00 - - - 11/08/2024 1 250 600.00 2 500 1,215.00 11/11/2024 - - - 5 750 1,837.50 11/12/2024 3 500 1,215.00 9 1,250 3,062.50 11/13/2024 11 1,410 3,426.30 8 1,750 4,287.50 11/14/2024 3 750 1,860.00 30 4,798 12,138.94 11/15/2024 9 1,755 4,422.60 5 756 1,927.80 11/18/2024 3 500 1,265.00 17 2,995 7,667.20 11/19/2024 9 1,250 3,237.50 17 2,849 7,407.40 11/20/2024 12 1,251 3,227.58 1 1 2.60 11/21/2024 28 5,435 13,424.45 - - - 11/22/2024 10 1,850 4,458.50 13 2,750 6,710.00 11/25/2024 10 1,000 2,420.00 10 1,500 3,645.00 11/26/2024 15 2,575 6,180.00 5 1,200 2,904.00 11/27/2024 17 2,282 5,431.16 22 3,000 7,260.00 11/28/2024 8 933 2,285.85 5 750 1,852.50 11/29/2024 18 3,111 7,435.29 13 1,100 2,651.00 12/02/2024 8 1,499 3,582.61 21 3,900 9,828.00 12/03/2024 3 500 1,180.00 12 2,500 6,000.00 12/04/2024 12 1,716 4,084.08 10 2,498 6,045.16 12/05/2024 4 301 722.40 14 2,751 6,712.44 12/06/2024 19 3,450 8,349.00 6 1,500 3,675.00 12/09/2024 11 2,041 4,857.58 13 2,050 4,940.50 12/10/2024 15 1,795 4,290.05 12 1,553 3,711.67 12/11/2024 12 1,211 2,857.96 5 1,000 2,390.00 12/12/2024 15 2,487 5,794.71 6 1,250 2,962.50 12/13/2024 16 3,000 6,780.00 9 1,751 3,992.28 12/16/2024 7 1,500 3,360.00 4 971 2,233.30 12/17/2024 22 4,537 9,663.81 5 779 1,752.75 12/18/2024 10 1,406 2,938.54 15 3,249 6,985.35 12/19/2024 3 259 554.26 26 5,752 12,826.96 12/20/2024 8 497 1,093.40 2 251 557.22 12/23/2024 - - - 25 2,493 5,609.25 12/24/2024 5 1,000 2,230.00 6 323 723.52 12/27/2024 9 1,214 2,670.80 5 782 1,751.68









Buy Side

Sell Sidee

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,281 215,444 477,452.69

1,281 215,444 477,452.69 12/30/2024 20 319 695.42 6 598 1,309.62 12/31/2024 2 470 1,015.20 7 474 1,028.58



About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the field of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com

+1 202 499 8937 Brunswick Group

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux /

Julia Cailleteau

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83 Westwicke, an ICR Company

Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations

Patti.Bank@icrhealthcare.com

+1 415 513 1284

Important notice

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s cash resources, the anticipated proceeds from the T1 bis Transaction and Inventiva’s expected use of such proceeds, satisfaction of the closing conditions and timing of closing, settlement and delivery of the T1 bis Transaction, Inventiva’s cash position following the closing of the T1 bis Transaction, the satisfaction in part or full of the T2 Conditions Precedent, the occurrence of the T3 Triggering Event, the anticipated proceeds from Tranche 2 of the Multi-Tranche Financing and the exercise by the investors of the warrants and pre-funded warrants issued or to be issued in connection with the Multi-Tranche Financing, Inventiva’s expectations with respect to ownership in its share capital by certain investors, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s pre-clinical programs and clinical trials, including design, protocol, duration, timing, recruitment, costs, screening and enrollment for those trials, including the ongoing NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial of lanifibranor in MASH, and the results and timing thereof and regulatory matters with respect thereto, clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, potential regulatory submissions, approvals and commercialization, Inventiva’s pipeline and preclinical and clinical development plans, the clinical development of and regulatory plans and pathway for lanifibranor, and future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects of Inventiva. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “designed”, “hopefully”, “target”, “potential”, “opportunity”, “possible”, “aim”, and “continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Future results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates due to a number of factors, including that interim data or data from any interim analysis of ongoing clinical trials may not be predictive of future trial results, the recommendation of the DMC may not be indicative of a potential marketing approval, Inventiva cannot provide assurance on the impacts of the Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction on enrollment or the ultimate impact on the results or timing of the NATiV3 trial or regulatory matters with respect thereto, that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, in the absence of which, Inventiva may be required to significantly curtail, delay or discontinue one or more of its research or development programs or be unable to expand its operations or otherwise capitalize on its business opportunities and may be unable to continue as a going concern, Inventiva’s ability to obtain financing, to enter into potential transactions and Inventiva’s ability to satisfy in part or full the closing conditions for the T1 bis Transaction and T2 Conditions Precedent, and whether and to what extent the prefunded warrants issued in connection with the Multi-Tranche Financing may be exercised and by which holders, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's and its partners’ clinical trials may not support Inventiva's and its partners’ product candidate claims, Inventiva's expectations with respect to its clinical trials may prove to be wrong and regulatory authorities may require holds and/or amendments to Inventiva’s clinical trials, Inventiva’s expectations with respect to the clinical development plan for lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH may not be realized and may not support the approval of a New Drug Application, Inventiva and its partners may encounter substantial delays beyond expectations in their clinical trials or fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, the ability of Inventiva and its partners to recruit and retain patients in clinical studies, enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's and its partners’ control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s and its partners' business, and preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, impacts and potential impacts on the initiation, enrollment and completion of Inventiva’s and its partners’ clinical trials on anticipated timelines and the conflict in the Middle East and the related risk of a larger conflict, health epidemics, and macroeconomic conditions, including global inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, uncertain financial markets and disruptions in banking systems. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 3, 2024 as amended on October 14, 2024 and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 3, 2024 and the Half-Year Report for the six months ended June 30, 2024 on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on October 15, 2024 for other risks and uncertainties affecting Inventiva, including those described under the caption “Risk Factors”, and in future filings with the SEC. Other risks and uncertainties of which Inventiva is not currently aware may also affect its forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release. Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.





Attachment