First Capital, Inc. Reports Annual and Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.9 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $894,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income increased $6.9 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 4.49% for the same period in 2024. Interest expense increased $5.7 million as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.11% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 1.73% for the same period in 2024, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $809.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $850.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 3.20% for the same period in 2024. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company’s balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the year ended December 31, 2023 to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Based on management’s analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to loan growth during the period, the increase in nonperforming assets during the year described later in this release, as well as management’s consideration of macroeconomic uncertainty. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $173,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $469,000 for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income increased $24,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to increases in gains on the sale of loans and service charges on deposit accounts of $133,000 and $59,000, respectively. These were partially offset by the Company recognizing a $374,000 loss on equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $207,000 loss during the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expenses increased $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. This was primarily due to increases in professional fees, compensation and benefits, and other expenses of $663,000, $536,000 and $260,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The increase in professional fees is primarily due to increased costs associated with the Company’s annual audit and fees being accrued for the Company’s ongoing core contract negotiations. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to standard increases in salary and wages as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in other expenses included a $90,000 increase in the Company’s support of local communities through sponsorships and donations, a $64,000 increase in check and debit card fraud losses, $30,000 in increased dues and subscriptions, and $25,000 in increased expenses related to employee training and education.

Income tax expense decreased $32,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 14.9% for the same period in 2023.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

The Company’s net income was $3.3 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $822,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. Interest income increased $1.6 million when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 4.20% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.64% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense increased $693,000 when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 1.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $821.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $859.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to 3.33% for the same period in 2024. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company’s balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Based on management’s analysis of the ACL on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $308,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to $346,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $24,000 and $89,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $103,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The Company recognized increases in gain on sale of loans, service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance policies of $56,000, $29,000, and $15,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. These were partially offset by a $21,000 decrease in ATM and debit card fees. In addition, the Company recognized a $104,000 loss on equity securities during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $121,000 loss during the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $567,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to increases in professional fees, compensation and benefits, and occupancy and equipment expenses of $239,000, $162,000, and $66,000, respectively. The increase in professional fees is primarily due to increased costs associated with the Company’s annual audit and fees being accrued for the Company’s ongoing core contract negotiations. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to standard increases in salary and wages as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in occupancy and equipment expenses is primarily due to increased depreciation expense and facility repairs.

Income tax expenses increased $206,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This was due primarily to the finalization of estimates associated with the Company’s investment in solar tax credit producing facilities during 2024. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 17.3% compared to 13.3% for the same period in 2023.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2024 and 2023

Total assets were $1.19 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents and net loans receivable increased $67.2 million and $16.8 million, respectively, from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024, while securities available for sale decreased $48.0 million during the same period. Deposits increased $41.2 million from $1.03 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank had no borrowed funds outstanding at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.5 million in borrowings outstanding through the Federal Reserve Bank’s BTFP at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) increased from $1.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $4.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the nonaccrual classification of two commercial loan relationships totaling $2.6 million. Loans in the relationship are secured by a variety of real estate and business assets.

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, OPERATING DATA 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total interest income $ 13,192 $ 11,639 $ 50,471 $ 43,605 Total interest expense 3,784 3,091 14,681 9,017 Net interest income 9,408 8,548 35,790 34,588 Provision for credit losses 346 308 1,449 1,141 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,062 8,240 34,341 33,447 Total non-interest income 1,934 1,831 7,656 7,632 Total non-interest expense 7,047 6,480 27,828 26,028 Income before income taxes 3,949 3,591 14,169 15,051 Income tax expense 684 478 2,216 2,248 Net income 3,265 3,113 11,953 12,803 Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 3 3 13 13 Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc. $ 3,262 $ 3,110 $ 11,940 $ 12,790 Net income per share attributable to First Capital, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 3.57 $ 3.82 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 3.57 $ 3.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,347,043 3,345,910 3,346,161 3,347,341 Diluted 3,347,321 3,345,910 3,346,161 3,347,341 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Cash dividends per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 1.12 $ 1.08 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.10 % 1.09 % 1.02 % 1.12 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.33 % 13.67 % 10.97 % 14.03 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.03 % 3.14 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 3.33 % 3.11 % 3.20 % 3.16 % Interest rate spread 2.81 % 2.61 % 2.69 % 2.77 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 2.88 % 2.69 % 2.76 % 2.85 % Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 2.38 % 2.26 % 2.38 % 2.28 % December 31, December 31, BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,917 $ 38,670 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,695 3,920 Investment securities 396,243 444,271 Gross loans 640,480 622,414 Allowance for credit losses 9,281 8,005 Earning assets 1,119,944 1,083,898 Total assets 1,187,523 1,157,880 Deposits 1,066,439 1,025,211 Borrowed funds - 21,500 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest 114,599 105,233 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of gross loans 1.45 % 1.29 % Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans 4,483 1,751 Accruing loans past due 90 days - - Foreclosed real estate - - Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only): Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2) 10.57 % 9.92 % (1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Effective March 31, 2020, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such, the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided.





FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) For the Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average

Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2): Taxable $ 624,193 $ 37,974 6.08 % $ 582,465 $ 33,153 5.69 % Tax-exempt (3) 9,805 377 3.84 % 8,144 249 3.06 % Total loans 633,998 38,351 6.05 % 590,609 33,402 5.66 % Investment securities: Taxable (4) 333,195 6,918 2.08 % 358,860 5,635 1.57 % Tax-exempt (3) 121,947 3,329 2.73 % 147,667 4,236 2.87 % Total investment securities 455,142 10,247 2.25 % 506,527 9,871 1.95 % Federal funds sold 45,563 2,357 5.17 % 19,512 989 5.07 % Other interest-earning assets (5) 6,473 294 4.54 % 7,078 285 4.03 % Total interest earning assets 1,141,176 51,249 4.49 % 1,123,726 44,547 3.96 % Non-interest earning assets 28,479 20,140 Total assets $ 1,169,655 $ 1,143,866 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 433,495 $ 6,086 1.40 % $ 447,895 $ 4,652 1.04 % Savings accounts 230,353 810 0.35 % 255,126 917 0.36 % Time deposits 156,534 6,331 4.04 % 91,423 2,672 2.92 % Total deposits 820,382 13,227 1.61 % 794,444 8,241 1.04 % FHLB Advances 1,736 99 5.70 % 6,084 340 5.59 % BTFP Advances 27,918 1,355 4.85 % 8,632 436 5.05 % Total interest bearing liabilities 850,036 14,681 1.73 % 809,160 9,017 1.11 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 203,699 236,471 Other liabilities 7,046 7,056 Total liabilities 1,060,781 1,052,687 Stockholders' equity (6) 108,874 91,179 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,169,655 $ 1,143,866 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 36,568 $ 35,530 Less: tax equivalent adjustment (778 ) (942 ) Net interest income $ 35,790 $ 34,588 Interest rate spread 2.69 % 2.77 % Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis) (7) 2.76 % 2.85 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (7) 3.20 % 3.16 % Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 134.25 % 138.88 % (1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $727,000 and $961,000 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans. (3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock. (5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits. (6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc. (7) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.





FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) For the Three Months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average

Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2): Taxable $ 627,125 $ 9,748 6.22 % $ 608,688 $ 9,018 5.93 % Tax-exempt (3) 11,339 123 4.34 % 8,079 63 3.12 % Total loans 638,464 9,871 6.18 % 616,767 9,081 5.89 % Investment securities: Taxable (4) 314,345 1,739 2.21 % 352,377 1,521 1.73 % Tax-exempt (3) 121,445 838 2.76 % 139,865 996 2.85 % Total investment securities 435,790 2,577 2.37 % 492,242 2,517 2.05 % Federal funds sold 72,271 867 4.80 % 13,765 194 5.64 % Other interest-earning assets (5) 6,884 78 4.53 % 6,386 69 4.32 % Total interest earning assets 1,153,409 13,393 4.64 % 1,129,160 11,861 4.20 % Non-interest earning assets 30,640 16,953 Total assets $ 1,184,049 $ 1,146,113 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 437,573 $ 1,535 1.40 % $ 427,832 $ 1,413 1.32 % Savings accounts 224,311 159 0.28 % 239,355 146 0.24 % Time deposits 185,112 1,936 4.18 % 122,163 1,104 3.61 % Total deposits 846,996 3,630 1.71 % 789,350 2,663 1.35 % FHLB Advances - - - 16,321 232 5.69 % BTFP Advances 12,621 154 4.88 % 15,402 196 5.09 % Total interest bearing liabilities 859,617 3,784 1.76 % 821,073 3,091 1.51 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 202,008 227,613 Other liabilities 7,294 6,415 Total liabilities 209,302 234,028 Stockholders' equity (6) 115,130 91,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,184,049 $ 1,146,113 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 9,609 $ 8,770 Less: tax equivalent adjustment (201 ) (222 ) Net interest income $ 9,408 $ 8,548 Interest rate spread 2.81 % 2.61 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 2.88 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.03 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 3.33 % 3.11 % Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 134.18 % 137.52 % (1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $210,000 and $180,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans. (3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock. (5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits. (6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc. (7) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.



