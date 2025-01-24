Linkage Global Inc Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: Linkage Global Inc Linkage Global Inc

TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (“Linkage Cayman”, or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues decreased by approximately 19.19% from USD12.73 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 to USD10.29 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
  • Our new fully managed e-commerce operation services that was launched in April 2024, generated USD3.28 million in revenue.
  • Gross profit increased by approximately USD2.31 million, or 123.91%, from USD1.86 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 to USD4.17 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
  • Net loss decreased by USD0.21 million, or 32.69%, from USD0.65 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 to USD0.44 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Zhihua Wu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: “For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, total revenues decreased by about 19.19% from USD12.73 million in 2023 to USD10.29 million, primarily attributable to the decrease of cross-border sales. Specifically, cross-border revenues fell by USD4.11 million, with our Japanese subsidiary experiencing a 53.12% decline. This was largely driven by yen depreciation, which raised prices in Japan and resulted in a decline in consumers’ purchasing power. It was also exacerbated by the depreciation of the Japanese yen against U.S. dollars.”

“Our integrated e-commerce services saw a rise of USD1.67 million, thanks to our new fully managed e-commerce operation services, which generated USD3.28 million in revenue. However, digital marketing revenues plummeted from USD1.53 million to USD0.31 million because Google updated agreements with more stringent criteria for incentives. In order to cope with the change of policies from Google, we actively engaged in direct and indirect cooperations with other social platforms, such as TikTok and Facebook.”

“Our gross profit increased by USD2.31 million or 123.91% to USD 4.17 million, largely due to the new business fully managed e-commerce operation services with gross profit of USD2.94 million and gross profit margin of 89.62%.”

“Looking ahead, while we faced challenges in fiscal year of 2024, our expansion in integrated e-commerce positions us for future growth. We remain committed to enhancing partnerships, optimizing operations, and exploring new market opportunities. These strategies will help us navigate market fluctuations and achieve sustainable growth in the coming years.”

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues decreased by approximately USD2.44million, or 19.19%, from approximately USD12.73 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 to approximately USD10.29 million for the year ended September 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the decrease of cross-border sales.

Our breakdown of revenues by revenue streams for the years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is summarized below:

  For the Years Ended September 30,
 
  2024  2023 
  USD  USD 
Cross border Sales  6,476,939   10,587,053 
Integrated E-commerce services  3,812,742   2,146,286 
Fully managed e-commerce operation services  3,280,002    
Digital marketing services  312,180   1,527,247 
Others  220,560   619,039 
Total revenues  10,289,681   12,733,339 
 

Our breakdown of revenues by geographic areas for the years ended September 30, 2024, and 2023 is summarized below:

  For the Years Ended September 30,
 
  2024  2023
 
  USD  USD
 
Japan  4,101,865   8,749,200 
Hong Kong  3,612,126   1,987,182 
China  2,575,690   1,996,957 
Total revenues  10,289,681   12,733,339 
 

Revenues from cross-border sales fell by USD 4.11 million, or 38.82%, from USD10.59 million in 2023 to USD6.48 million in 2024. Our Japanese subsidiary, EXTEND, accounted for USD 4.10 million or 39.86% of total revenues, but saw a 53.12% decline. This drop was primarily due to the yen's depreciation, which increased prices and reduced consumer purchasing power for non-essential 3C electronic products. The decrease was also exacerbated by the depreciation of the Japanese yen against U.S. dollars. The average exchange rate also worsened, dropping from $1=¥138.93 in 2023 to $1=¥150.33 in 2024, respectively, resulting in a decrease of 8.20%.

Revenues from integrated e-commerce services rose by USD1.67 million or 77.64%, from USD2.15 million to USD3.81 million, driven by a new fully managed e-commerce operation generating USD3.28 million.

Revenues from digital marketing services dropped to USD0.31 million due to stricter Google incentive policies and a 40.76% decline in merchant numbers. To adapt, we are partnering with platforms like TikTok and Facebook while expanding our e-commerce services.

Revenues from training, consulting, and TikTok agent services decreased by USD0.40 million or 64.37%, from USD 0.62 million to USD 0.22 million.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 43.68% from approximately USD10.87 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 to approximately USD6.12 million for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by approximately USD2.31 million, or 123.91%, from USD1.86 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 to USD4.17 million for the year ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable by the new business fully managed e-commerce operation services with gross profit of USD2.94 million and gross profit margin of 89.62%. The high gross profit margin is mainly due to the low cost, which was mainly composed of the salaries of the operation personnel.

Gross profit margin of cross-border sales increased from 7.82% for the year ended September 30, 2023 to 13.99% for the year ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to that the depreciation of the Japanese yen has led to a rise in prices of goods in Japan.

Gross profit margin of integrated e-commerce related services increased from 48.10% for the year ended September 30, 2023 to 85.52% for the year ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable by the new business fully managed e-commerce operation services with gross profit of USD2.94 million and gross profit margin of 89.62%.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased from USD2.43 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 to USD4.24 million for the year ended September 30, 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 74.49%. This increase was primarily attributable to the increases in our general and administrative expenses, offsetting the decreases in selling and marketing expenses and research and development expenses.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other non-operating income increased from USD0.01 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 to USD0.02 million for the year ended September 30, 2024. Investment income increased by 2003.35% from USD2,119 for the year ended September 30, 2023 to approximately USD44,570 for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Income taxes

Income tax (expenses) /benefits decreased by USD0.65 million, from USD0.06 million of tax benefit for the year ended September 30, 2023 to USD0.59 million of tax expenses for the year ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to net profit for the year ended September 30, 2024, and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets.

Net (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net loss decreased by USD0.21 million, or 32.69%, from USD0.65 million for the year ended September 30, 2023 to USD0.44 million for the year ended September 30, 2024.

About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Cayman conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services. For more information, please visit www.linkagecc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Connie Kang, Partner
Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com


Linkage Global Inc
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  As of September 30, 
  2024   2023 
  USD 
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents  2,000,732    1,107,480 
Accounts receivable, net  6,302,696    2,011,047 
Inventories, net  66,331    679,732 
Deferred offering costs      1,076,253 
Deposits paid to media platforms  482,650    3,717,773 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net  2,689,581    1,053,687 
Short-term loan to third party  410,000     
Total current assets  11,951,990    9,645,972 
         
Non-current assets        
Property and equipment, net  85,807    158,642 
Deferred tax assets      149,129 
Right-of-use assets, net  653,730    624,945 
Other non-current assets      54,825 
Total non-current assets  739,537    987,541 
TOTAL ASSETS  12,691,527    10,633,513 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable  624,723    1,142,667 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  236,813    309,986 
Short-term debts  32,810     
Current portion of long-term debts  428,702    535,226 
Contract liabilities  533,625    530,488 
Amounts due to related parties  314,544    1,413,604 
Lease liabilities - current  231,978    187,214 
Convertible bonds  964,865     
Income tax payable  1,017,619    581,235 
Total current liabilities  4,385,679    4,700,420 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Long-term debts  839,560    1,996,326 
Lease liabilities - noncurrent  441,504    439,854 
Total non-current liabilities  1,281,064    2,436,180 
Total liabilities  5,666,743    7,136,600 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 22)        
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00025 per share; 200,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, 21,500,000 and 20,000,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) *  5,375    5,000 
Additional paid in capital  5,591,596    1,549,913 
Statutory reserve  11,348    11,348 
Retained earnings  1,613,217    2,052,553 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (196,752)   (121,901)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,024,784    3,496,913 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  12,691,527    10,633,513 
 


Linkage Global Inc
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  For the years ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2023  2022 
  USD 
Revenues  10,289,681   12,733,339   22,028,303 
Cost of revenues  (6,123,025)  (10,872,484)  (18,323,802)
Gross profit  4,166,656   1,860,855   3,704,501 
             
Operating expenses            
General and administrative expenses  (3,506,075  (1,373,695)  (1,047,552)
Selling and marketing expenses  (434,856  (595,804)  (812,062)
Research and development expenses  (302,280  (588,108)  (628,350)
Gain from disposal of property and equipment     125,804   193,191 
Total operating expenses  (4,243,211)  (2,431,803)  (2,294,773)
Operating (loss)/profit  (76,555)   (570,948)  1,409,728 
             
Other income/(expenses)            
Investment income  44,570   2,119   8,402 
Impairment loss from equity investment     (60,046)   
Interest income/(expenses), net  160,685   (102,360)  (79,455)
Other non-operating income  21,644   14,557   113,658 
Total other income/(expenses), net  226,899   (145,730)  42,605 
             
Income/(loss) before income taxes  150,344   (716,678)  1,452,333 
Income tax (provision)/ benefit  (589,680)  63,950   (385,958)
Net (loss)/income  (439,336)  (652,728)  1,066,375 
             
Net (loss)/income  (439,336)  (652,728)  1,066,375 
Other comprehensive income            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (74,851)  (15,524)  (57,722)
Total comprehensive (loss) /income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders  (514,187)  (668,252)  1,008,653 
             
Earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders            
Basic and Diluted*  (0.02)  (0.03)  0.05 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding            
Basic and Diluted*  21,175,342   20,000,000   20,000,000 


Linkage Global Inc
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
 
  For the years ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2023  2022 
  USD 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net (loss)/income  (439,336)  (652,728)  1,066,375 
             
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash (used in) /provided by operating activities:            
Effect of exchange rate changes  (226,846)      
Allowance for credit loss  958,584   116,428    
Depreciation and amortization  86,911   83,226   81,625 
Amortization of lease right-of-use assets  224,451   180,464    
Share of profit from long-term investment     (2,119)  (8,402)
Disposal gain from property and equipment     (125,804)  (193,191)
Inventory write-downs  11,858   19,981   21,282 
Deferred tax expenses/(benefits)  148,239   (160,402)  80,519 
Long-term investment impairment     60,046    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net  (5,023,387)  36,738   (910,221)
Other non-current assets        (61,039)
Prepaid expenses and other current asset, net  1,870,567   (3,871,930)  (520,377)
Inventories, net  601,543   (359,859)  (78,455)
Accounts payable  (517,944)  624,347   (11,703)
Contract liabilities  3,137   84,680   371,639 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (37,987)  (25,816)  152,448 
Amounts due from related parties     34,552   (40,098)
Amounts due to related parties  446,469   139,772   946,379 
Tax payable  436,384   113,597   272,148 
Operating lease liabilities  (178,037)  (178,341)   
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities  (1,635,394)  (3,883,168)  1,168,928 
             
Cash flow from investing activities            
Purchase of property and equipment     (12,137)  (481,391)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment     1,745,094   1,265,217 
Proceed from withdrawal of long-term investment  44,570   93,574    
Provide short-term loan to third party  (410,000)      
Purchase of long-term investments        (40,098)
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities  (365,430)  1,826,531   743,728 
             
Cash flow from financing activities            
Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares upon the completion of IPO  5,356,417       
Proceeds from issuance of convertible bonds  999,957       
Payment of service fees for convertible bonds  (351,000)      
Proceeds from short-term debts  133,044      160,391 
Proceeds from long-term debts     1,238,592   1,167,861 
Repayments of short-term debts  (101,778)  (107,963)  (280,692)
Repayments of long-term debts  (1,325,703)  (1,918,181)  (1,001,815)
Proceed of interest-free loan from related parties  3,031,467       
Repayments of loans to a related party  (4,593,092)      
Capital contribution from shareholder     1,430,612    
Payments for deferred offering costs  (273,287)  (1,041,447)   
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities  2,876,025   (398,387)  45,745 
Effect of exchange rate changes  18,051   (123,887)  (51,067)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  893,252   (2,578,911)  1,907,334 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year  1,107,480   3,686,391   1,779,057 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year  2,000,732   1,107,480   3,686,391 
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Income tax paid  2,050   150,124   33,291 
Interest expense paid  48,607   65,901   57,776 
             
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:            
Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities  209,652   805,409   N/A 