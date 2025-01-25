CROCS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Crocs, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Crocs, Inc. (“Crocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CROX) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Crocs common stock between November 3, 2022, and October, 28 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 24, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning the fact that the strong revenue growth exhibited by HEYDUDE, another footwear brand Crocs acquired in February 2022, was largely driven by a conscious decision on the part of Crocs management to aggressively stock its third-party wholesaler pipeline with HEYDUDE products, regardless of the level of retail demand being experienced by those wholesalers.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Crocs shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: