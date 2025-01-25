QUANTUM COMPUTING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantum Computing, Inc. on Behalf of Quantum Computing Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quantum Computing, Inc. (“Quantum Computing” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT) on behalf of Quantum Computing stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Quantum Computing has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2025, Capybara Research ("Capybara" or the "Company") published a report alleging that Quantum Computing has overstated its ties to NASA, fabricated revenues through related-party transactions, and misrepresented a manufacturing facility that Capybara claims is merely a small R&D lab as a fully operational foundry.

On this news, Quantum Computing's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 14.89%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $9.83 per share on January 17, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Computing shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

