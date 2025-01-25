Trump’s World Liberty Fi. receives 190M Colle AI (COLLE) tokens highlighting the AI NFT space





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-NFT platform developed by KaJLabs , and dedicated to simplifying digital asset creation, has achieved a key milestone with 190 million COLLE tokens now listed as part of World Liberty Fi.'s (WLFI) portfolio. This development is featured on the Arkham Intelligence dashboard, underscoring Colle AI’s growing role in the blockchain ecosystem.

Colle AI provides tools and resources for seamless NFT creation and management, enabling developers and creators to optimize blockchain technology for artistic and functional applications. With its multichain capabilities, Colle AI continues to expand its accessibility, fostering a broader adoption of NFTs across decentralized ecosystems.

World Liberty Fi.'s inclusion of COLLE tokens in its portfolio reflects growing confidence in Colle AI's utility and potential. The 190 million tokens are prominently displayed on WLFI’s Arkham Intelligence dashboard , which further demonstrates the growing interest in Colle AI’s capabilities and contributions to the NFT space.

This addition highlights Colle AI’s steady progress as a reliable platform designed to enhance the NFT landscape by integrating artificial intelligence with multichain functionality, empowering a variety of users to create, manage, and transact digital assets efficiently.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

