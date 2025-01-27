BUREAU VERITAS - Statement

PRESS RELEASE

Paris – January 27th, 2025

STATEMENT

In a statement issued on January 15th, 2025, Bureau Veritas and SGS communicated that they had engaged in discussions with regards to a potential business combination.

Today, Bureau Veritas announces that these discussions have stopped and did not result in an agreement despite a strong belief in the value of consolidation in the Testing, Inspection and Certification sector.

Bureau Veritas remains fully committed to its LEAP | 28 strategy to deliver a step change in growth and performance, targeting high single-digit total revenue growth1 (with mid-to-high single-digit organic), consistent adjusted operating margin improvement1, double-digit shareholder returns based on EPS CAGR1,2 and dividend yield, and strong cash conversion3 (above 90%).

***

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 At constant currency

2 CAGR : Compound Annual Growth Rate

3 (Net cash generated from operating activities – lease payments + corporate tax)/adjusted operating profit

