Edf: EDF announces successful tap offerings on outstanding bond issues for a total of €480 million and £100 million

EDF announces successful tap offerings on outstanding bond issues for a total of €480 million and £100 million

On 24 January 2025: EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully priced tap offerings for a total of €480 million and £100 million on 4 outstanding bond issues (the “Bonds”):

Tap offering of €250 million on the green bonds issued on 5 December 2023 to finance the extension of the life of nuclear reactors in France, with an initial maturity of 3.5 years and a fixed coupon of 3.750% (ISIN: FR001400M9L7),

Tap offering of €100 million on the bonds issued on 12 October 2022 with an initial maturity of 7 years and a fixed coupon of 4.375% (ISIN: FR001400D6N0),

Tap offering of €130 million on the green bonds issued on 17 June 2024 to finance renewable energy and hydroelectric projects, with an initial maturity of 12 years and a fixed coupon of 4.375% (ISIN: FR001400QR70),

Tap offering of £100 million on the bonds issued on 8 November 2024 to finance investment in the construction of the Hinkley Point C project in the United Kingdom, with an initial maturity of 40 years and a fixed coupon of 6.500% (ISIN: FR001400TU80).

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Settlement and delivery of the Bonds is expected to take place on 31 January 2025, the date on which the Bonds should be admitted to trading with a temporary ISIN code for 40 days.

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing requirements and monitors national and international financial markets for opportunities to conduct additional issuances of senior debt, hybrids and/or other types of securities.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF’s 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

