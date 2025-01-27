Unlock Growth: Hybrid Aircraft Market Outlook for 2030 – Explore the Detailed Analysis & Market Insights

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hybrid Aircraft Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 13.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2023 to 2030. The Hybrid Aircraft market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for short haul range connectivity, technological convergence and increasing demand for alternate modes of transportation.

Hybrid-electric aircraft can have faster charging times compared to traditional aircraft refueling processes, which can be advantageous for airlines running frequent short-haul flights. This reduces turnaround times at airports, enabling more efficient flight scheduling and improved utilization of aircraft. Short-haul flights serve regional markets, connecting smaller cities and remote locations that may not have the infrastructure to accommodate large airports. Hybrid aircraft can offer flexible and economically viable solutions for regional air travel, supporting regional connectivity and economic development.

Hybrid Aircraft Market is categorized in the segments such as:

By Aircraft Type:

Regional Transport Aircraft

Business Jets

Light and Ultralight Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

By Power Source

Fuel Hybrid

Hydrogen Hybrid

By System

Batteries & Fuel Cells

Electric Motors

Generators/Engines

Aerostructures

Avionics

Software

Hybrid Aircraft Market Segmentation:

Based on mode of operation, the piloted segment is estimated to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The piloted segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR in the hybrid-electric aircraft market during the forecast period. The piloted segment involves human pilots who actively control and maneuver hybrid aircraft. Piloted hybrid aircraft offer certain advantages, such as human decision-making capabilities, adaptability to unexpected situations, and the ability to handle complex scenarios. Pilots can leverage their expertise and experience to respond effectively to changing conditions, perform manual flight maneuverers, and ensure higher confidence and trust for passengers. Piloted hybrid aircraft vehicles require human involvement as they do not have pre-programmed features.

Based on range, the <100 km segment is estimated to have the second highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

The <100 km segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR in the hybrid aircraft market during the forecast period. The < 100km segment majorly include advanced air mobility aircrafts and UAVs which are used for short distances. Hybrid-electric aircraft with this range are used for cargo delivery, surveillance and reconnaissance, monitoring, medical services and many more. These aircraft are of small size and their nimble maneuverability allows it to fit into small spaces and make shorter runway landings, increasing its operating flexibility.

Based on region, the Europe segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR and largest share during the forecast period.

The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR and largest share during the forecast period. Various technological advancements, increased demand for efficient transportation, and government support have propelled the expansion of hybrid aircraft market in this region. Europe has attracted several established aerospace companies and innovative startups to transform hybrid aircraft. The hybrid aircraft market in North America is also driven by a wide array of applications, including hybrid air taxis, cargo delivery, and emergency services. This growth is expected to bring about a transformative shift in hybrid-electric aircraft, revolutionizing the future of transportation in the region.

Hybrid Aircraft Market Dynamics: