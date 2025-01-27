Point of Sale Global Market Report, with Profiles of Major and Innovative Companies including PayPay, Block, Intuit, Shopify, Toast, Casio Computer, Ingenico, Lightspeed Commerce, TouchBistro and More

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Sale Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The point of sale market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, growing to $92.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by several factors, including the expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, evolving regulatory changes and compliance requirements, growth in the retail and hospitality sectors, a heightened emphasis on security and fraud prevention, and a rise in contactless payment methods.

Key trends anticipated during this period include greater adoption of near-field communication (NFC) and quick response (QR) code payments, an increase in tablet and smartphone-based POS solutions, the implementation of advanced encryption and fraud detection technologies, the use of fingerprint and facial recognition, and the exploration of blockchain technology for secure, transparent, and efficient transaction processing.





The growing adoption of contactless payments is expected to drive the expansion of the point of sale (POS) market. Contactless payments are a secure transaction method where consumers pay by simply tapping or waving a payment-enabled card, smartphone, or wearable device near a compatible payment terminal, eliminating the need for physical contact. The increased use of contactless payments is fueled by factors such as convenience, speed, improved security features, widespread smartphone and wearable device usage, and a heightened focus on hygiene, especially in the post-pandemic era. POS systems support the adoption of contactless payments by enabling merchants to process quick, secure transactions through NFC-enabled devices, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and encouraging wider use. For example, in January 2024, the European Central Bank reported that contactless card payments rose by 24.3% in the first half of 2023, reaching 20.9 billion transactions, with the total value increasing by 25.9% to €0.5 trillion ($545.27 billion). This surge in contactless payments is propelling the growth of the POS market.



Leading companies in the POS market are focusing on developing innovative open banking payment solutions to offer merchants a cost-effective and efficient payment method that enhances customer convenience. Open banking payment solutions allow third-party providers to securely access a user's bank account information to initiate payments or offer financial services, using open APIs for improved transparency and efficiency. For instance, in February 2024, Acquired Limited, a UK-based provider of payment infrastructure and solutions, collaborated with MultiPay Global Solutions, a UK-based payments technology firm, to introduce Pay by Bank for POS. This platform facilitates direct bank payments via QR codes, eliminating interchange and scheme fees for merchants and providing immediate access to funds. Customers benefit from a seamless payment experience without needing additional app downloads, ensuring quick and hassle-free transactions.



In September 2023, Buckaroo, a Netherlands-based payment service provider, merged with SEPAY for an undisclosed amount. The merger aims to enhance omnichannel payment solutions, providing customers with a wide range of payment terminals and services for both online and in-store transactions, thus offering greater convenience and flexibility. SEPAY is a Netherlands-based provider of electronic payment services, including POS payment services.



Major companies operating in the point of sale market are HP, Panasonic, Oracle, Fujitsu, Salesforce, PayPal, Block, Intuit, Shopify, NCR Voyix, Toast, Casio Computer Co., Ingenico Group, PAX Global Technology, Lightspeed Commerce, Elo Touch Solutions, TouchBistro, Miva, GOFRUGAL, Squirrel Systems, Erply, Poster POS, Nomia and Bindo Labs.



Markets Covered:

By Type: Fixed Point Of Sale; Mobile Point Of Sale; Other Types

By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Operating System: Windows Or Linux; Android; iPhone Operating System (iOS)

By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud-Based

By End-User: Restaurants; Retail; Entertainment; Other End Users

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $44.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $92.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Point of Sale Market Characteristics



3. Point of Sale Market Trends and Strategies



4. Point of Sale Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Point of Sale Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Point of Sale Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Point of Sale Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Point of Sale Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Point of Sale Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Point of Sale Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Fixed Point of Sale

Mobile Point of Sale

Others Types

6.2. Global Point of Sale Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.3. Global Point of Sale Market, Segmentation by Operating System, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Windows or Linux

Android

IPhone Operating System (IOS)

6.4. Global Point of Sale Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

on-Premise

Cloud-Based

6.5. Global Point of Sale Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Restaurants

Retail

Entertainment

Other End Users

7. Point of Sale Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Point of Sale Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Point of Sale Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Point of Sale Market Analysis



30. Point of Sale Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Point of Sale Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Point of Sale Market Company Profiles

HP

Panasonic

Oracle

Fujitsu

Salesforce

31. Point of Sale Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

PayPal Inc.

Block Inc.

Intuit Inc.

Shopify Inc.

NCR Voyix Corporation

Toast Inc.

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Ingenico Group

PAX Global Technology Limited

Lightspeed Commerce

Elo Touch Solutions

TouchBistro

Miva Inc.

GOFRUGAL

Squirrel Systems

32. Global Point of Sale Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Point of Sale Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Point of Sale Market



35. Point of Sale Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies



