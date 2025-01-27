United States Agricultural Biologicals Market Competition and Forecasts 2024-2029, Competitive Analysis of BASF, Syngenta Crop Protection, Bayer, Evogene ,Vegalab Inc.

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Agricultural Biologicals Market was valued at USD 2.43 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.56%.

Agricultural biologicals, alternatively known as biopesticides or biofertilizers, encompass a diverse range of products derived from natural sources such as microorganisms, plant extracts, beneficial insects, and organic matter. These innovative solutions are integral to modern farming practices, serving to enhance productivity, manage pests, bolster crop health, and enrich nutritional content.







The sector has witnessed a substantial surge in research and development (R&D) endeavors. Companies are funneling significant resources into R&D initiatives, striving to pioneer innovative and highly efficacious biological solutions. A noteworthy exemplar of this trend is Bioworks Inc., a prominent market player, which consistently demonstrates its dedication to advancing the field through robust research and development undertakings.

Based on the category of product type, the microbials segment emerged as the leading contender in the United States agricultural biologicals market. Microbials, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa, have gained prominence as a potent and sustainable solution in agriculture. Leveraging the capabilities of these microscopic organisms, farmers unlock a plethora of benefits for their crops and the environment alike. These diminutive allies play a pivotal role in enhancing plant growth, bolstering crop yield, and effectively managing pests and diseases. Offering a natural and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical pesticides and fertilizers, microbials have garnered significant attention and adoption in the agricultural sector.



In the United States, the integration of biologicals with conventional farming practices is witnessing notable traction. This burgeoning trend has spurred farmers to embrace integrated pest management strategies, often leveraging microbials as key components. By embracing this approach, farmers not only diminish their reliance on synthetic chemicals but also foster a more harmonious and resilient agricultural ecosystem. Consequently, the demand for microbial products has experienced a steady ascent, reflecting the growing acknowledgment of their efficacy and environmental advantages.



The ascendancy of microbials can be ascribed, in part, to remarkable technological advancements. Modern tools and methodologies have revolutionized the exploration and application of microorganisms in agriculture. Leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, scientists can now isolate, identify, and scale the production of beneficial microorganisms with unprecedented efficiency. This has facilitated the creation of highly efficacious microbial products tailored to address specific agricultural challenges with precision. Through the adept utilization of technology, the agricultural industry is harnessing the full potential of microbials, ushering in a new epoch of sustainable farming methodologies.



Mode of Application Insights



Based on the mode of application, seed treatment have emerged as the fastest growing segment in the United States Agricultural Biologicals Market during the forecast period. The benefits of biological seed treatments extend beyond individual farms, aligning with the broader objectives of sustainable agriculture. As the United States witnesses a notable shift towards environmentally conscious farming practices, biological seed treatments emerge as pivotal players in this transition. Diverging from conventional chemical treatments, these alternatives offer an environmentally friendly approach, curbing reliance on synthetic pesticides and mitigating potential adverse impacts on ecosystems and human health.



Beyond the environmental advantages, seed treatments also yield economic benefits. They often prove to be more cost-effective compared to traditional pest and disease management methods. By treating seeds prior to planting, farmers can reduce the volume of products required for field applications, resulting in potential savings in both material costs and labor. Also, the reduced dependence on field applications can alleviate the financial strain associated with equipment costs linked to conventional pest and disease management practices.



Regional Insights



The Midwest region emerged as a dominant region in the United States Agricultural Biologicals Market in 2023, commanding the largest market share in terms of value. Renowned for its conducive farming conditions, the Midwest boasts fertile soil and a favorable climate, ideal for cultivating a diverse array of crops. These optimal conditions have positioned the Midwest as a prime destination for the application of agricultural biologicals, innovative solutions that harness natural elements to bolster crop productivity and sustainability.



Farmers in the Midwest have embraced the growing demand for organic and sustainable food, coupled with heightened concerns about the environmental impact of chemical pesticide usage. This shift in awareness has spurred a significant adoption of agricultural biologicals as eco-friendly alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides. By integrating these solutions into their practices, Midwest farmers are not only safeguarding crop health and land integrity but also contributing to broader ecosystem well-being.



The uptake of agricultural biologicals in the Midwest represents more than just a passing trend; it signifies a fundamental transformation in farming methodologies. It underscores a commitment to sustainable agriculture, where farmers prioritize ecological equilibrium, soil vitality, and biodiversity preservation. Through the incorporation of agricultural biologicals, Midwest farmers are reaping benefits such as enhanced crop yields and disease resistance while fostering a harmonious coexistence between agriculture and nature.

Integration of Biologicals with Conventional Methods



In developed markets such as the United States, agricultural biological products, including biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers, have become integral components of integrated pest management practices (IPM). IPM involves the strategic use of both biologicals and conventional agrochemicals to manage pests effectively and sustainably. BASF Agricultural Solutions has developed a biocontrol product capable of targeting hard-to-reach caterpillars. From their lab in Research Triangle Park, researchers use a stereomicroscope connected to a computer to examine microscopic nematodes. One such nematode, Steinernema carpocapsae, is an insect-parasitic species and a natural enemy of the codling moth caterpillar.



Acting as a living insecticide, these nematodes feed on caterpillars in large groups, rendering them harmless to fruit. BASF's BioSolutions offer a complementary or alternative approach to conventional crop protection products. They are rooted in natural partnerships that enhance plant health, such as fungi that form protective shields against pathogens. These solutions may include beneficial nematodes, microorganisms, and pheromones that defend plants against pests, as well as organisms formulated as seed treatments and inoculants that boost crop quality and yield globally.



Derived from natural materials like microorganisms, plant extracts, and beneficial insects, biologicals offer numerous advantages over conventional chemical pesticides and fertilizers. They not only enhance crop health and yield but also minimize environmental impact, promote biodiversity, and reduce energy consumption.



The growing trend of integrating biologicals with conventional methods has several implications for the U.S. Agricultural Biologicals Market. Firstly, it expands the potential market for these products, as farmers who are not yet prepared to transition entirely to organic farming can adopt biologicals as part of their IPM strategies.



The integration trend enhances the perceived effectiveness of biologicals. By utilizing them alongside conventional products, farmers can achieve improved pest management outcomes without compromising crop yield or quality. The Integrated Organic Farming System (IOFS) presents an innovative solution for balancing food production with environmental sustainability. By minimizing or eliminating chemical use, IOFS promotes the reprocessing and reuse of agricultural residues, creating a sustainable model that closely mirrors natural processes and aligns with the principles of a circular economy.



This trend stimulates innovation in the market. Companies are incentivized to develop new products that can effectively complement conventional methods, resulting in a wider range of available products. This fosters continuous improvement and enables farmers to tailor their pest management approaches to suit individual needs and conditions, ultimately propelling sustainable agricultural practices forward.



