South Korea Meat Market to Surpass USD 7.66 Billion by 2030 with Continued Growth and Rising Demand for Premium Meats

The South Korea Meat Market has been experiencing significant growth over recent years. Factors contributing to this robust growth include the rising disposable incomes of consumers, shifting preferences towards premium meats, and an increasing quest for convenience in food choices. As one of the most technologically advanced and developed economies, South Korea's population has seen a steady climb in income levels, directly influencing higher consumption rates of quality meats such as Wagyu and Hanwoo beef.

Convenience Drives the Processed Meat Sector

In alignment with global trends, South Korean consumers are displaying a marked preference for processed meat products, such as sausages and ready-to-eat meals, motivated by the swift pace of urban life. The demand for these convenient options is causing a transformation in meat consumption habits, further supported by the sophisticated e-commerce platforms thriving in the region.

Health Awareness Influencing Market Dynamics

Health and wellness trends are also shaping the South Korean meat market. Consumers are increasingly leaning towards leaner meats and those perceived to be healthier, including organic options. This shift in consumer behavior is supporting the demand for meats raised without antibiotics and hormones, and also paves the way for the introduction of plant-based meat substitutes into the market.

Price fluctuations in meat, due in part to global supply chain instabilities, pose a challenge to the market. Fluctuating costs of feed and transportation, heightened by events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, impact both producers and consumers. Additionally, concerns over food safety and the ethical treatment of animals are influencing purchasing decisions, urging producers to adopt higher welfare standards.

A Future Geared Towards Premium Quality and Alternatives

Preference for premium meats is on the rise, fueled by greater disposable income and a burgeoning interest in gourmet home cooking. Alongside this, plant-based and alternative protein options are making a notable entrance, especially among younger demographics who prioritize sustainability and health.

Distribution and Regional Dominance

Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the preferred distribution channels due to their convenience and variety of offerings. The Northern region of South Korea, including Seoul and Incheon, continues to hold a significant share of the market, supported by strong purchasing power and advanced retail infrastructure.

Entities Steering the Market

Several key players are driving advancements and competitiveness within the market, offering a broad range of meat products to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of South Korean consumers. The continued growth, marked by a compound annual growth rate nearing 4%, showcases the South Korea meat market's resilience and its inclination to cater to the progressive and diverse needs of its consumers. With a trajectory poised to reach a value of USD 7.66 billion by 2030, the market is indicative of the dynamic interplay between cultural dietary practices and contemporary lifestyle trends.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages81
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$6.08 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$7.66 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.9%
Regions CoveredSouth Korea



  • CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation
  • Lotte Corp.
  • Jungdawn Co., Ltd.
  • Dongwon Group
  • Daesang Corporation
  • Harim Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • SAJO HAEPYO Corp.
  • Vion N.V.
  • Sysco Corporation

