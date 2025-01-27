Rare Cell Isolation Market Research 2023 and Forecasts 2024-2034: Focus on Magnetic Bead Separation, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting, and Microfluidics-based Techniques

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Cell Isolation Market by Products, by Cell Type, by Technology, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rare cell isolation market size was estimated to be USD 2.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.67 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The growing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, advancements in microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip technologies, rising applications in prenatal diagnostics, increased focus on precision medicine, and government funding and support for cell-based research will all fuel market expansion.







Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) are essential in cancer diagnostics, prognosis, and treatment monitoring. The rising incidence of cancer worldwide drives the demand for advanced rare cell isolation technologies to detect CTCs for early diagnosis and therapy response evaluation. According to the American Cancer Society, over 1.9 million new cancer cases are anticipated in the United States in 2023 alone. The ability to isolate and analyze these rare cells provides valuable insights into tumor biology and the metastatic process, facilitating early detection and the development of targeted treatment strategies.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high investment in cancer and stem cell research, early adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of advanced diagnostic techniques, increasing research activities, and expanding biotechnology sector in countries like China, Japan, and India.

For instance, in 2024, RareCyte Inc. announced the release of CyteFinder II, a breakthrough platform that improves rare cell detection and analysis using enhanced imaging and AI-driven algorithms. This technology is projected to dramatically improve both clinical diagnosis and research efficiency.



By product, the reagent & kits segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rare cell isolation market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for consumables in research and diagnostics, frequent use in repeated experiments, and advancements in product availability for various cell isolation procedures.

For instance, in February 2024, Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc. and NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. announced a new collaboration to enhance rare-cell workflows. Both firms develop and manufacture novel and easy cell sorting technology.



By cell type, the stem cell segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rare cell isolation market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on regenerative medicine, growing applications in stem cell therapy, and advancements in stem cell research for various chronic and degenerative diseases.

For instance, in May 2023, Beckman Coulter introduced a new type of sophisticated immunoassay analyzer called DxI 9000 Access. The analyzer can do up to 215 tests per hour per square meter (t/h/m2).



By technology, the microfluidics-based techniques segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rare cell isolation market in 2023 owing to the high precision, minimal sample requirement, and ability to efficiently isolate rare cells with reduced processing time.

For instance, in March 2024, Bio-Rad launched validated antibodies for rare cell and circulating tumor cell enumeration. Additionally, the magnetic bead separation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and ability to target specific cells using magnetic antibodies, making it widely adopted for both research and clinical purposes.



By end-user, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global rare cell isolation market in 2023 owing to the increased investment in research on cancer, stem cells, and chronic diseases, along with the growing number of collaborations between academic institutes and biotech companies.

For instance, in June 2024, Bio-Rad launched Celselect Slides 2.0 to improve rare cell and circulating tumor cell enrichment for cancer research. Additionally, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for rare cell-based diagnostics in cancer and prenatal testing, as well as advancements in liquid biopsy and personalized medicine.

