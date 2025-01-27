Base Editing Market Research and Forecasts 2024-2034: Expansion of Oncology Applications, and a Rise in Partnerships and Collaborations Fuel Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Base Editing Market by Products & Services, by Type, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global base editing market size was estimated to be USD 0.314 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.68% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow due to developments in gene editing technologies, increased demand for therapies for genetic disorders, the expansion of oncology applications, and a rise in partnerships and collaborations.







Collaboration among academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical firms is essential for advancing base editing technologies. These partnerships facilitate the exchange of expertise, resources, and intellectual property, thereby accelerating the development of drugs and the clinical application of base-editing therapies.

For instance, in May 2023, Revvity established a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca about the technology underpinning its Pin-point base editing system. This next-generation modular gene editing platform is designed with a robust safety profile, supporting the development of innovative cell therapies aimed at treating cancer and immune-mediated diseases. Such collaborations underscore the importance of integrated efforts within the industry to enhance the efficacy and safety of gene editing solutions.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, significant investments in gene-editing research, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting the development and commercialization of base-editing technologies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing government funding for genetic research, growing biotech startups, rising demand for advanced therapies, and expanding collaborations between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. For instance, in May 2023, Novo Nordisk and Life Edit Therapeutics struck a deal that elevated Novo Nordisk's gene editing technologies.



By product and services, the platform segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for base editing platforms for therapeutic research and development, coupled with ongoing advancements in base editing technologies that enhance precision and efficiency.

For instance, AstraZeneca and Revvity inked a licensing deal in May 2023 so that AstraZeneca may use the Pin-point gene editing technology. Additionally, the gRNA design and cell line engineering segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for custom-designed guide RNA (gRNA) and engineered cell lines to support targeted base editing in both research and clinical applications.



By type, the DNA base editing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 owing to the broad therapeutic potential of correcting single-nucleotide mutations in DNA, particularly for genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis.

For instance, In September 2023, ARCH Venture Partners invested AIRNA with USD 30 million to expand AIRNA's pipeline of RNA editing therapies. Additionally, the RNA base editing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on transient and reversible RNA modifications for therapeutic applications, allowing for more dynamic regulation of gene expression without altering the DNA sequence.



By application, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the use of base editing as a tool for high-precision drug target identification, enabling the development of novel therapies for genetic diseases and cancer.

For instance, in October 2023, Verve Therapeutics acquired the opt-in rights to Eli Lilly and Company for its four base editing initiatives, which were targeted at three different cardiovascular disease targets.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global base editing market in 2023 owing to the high demand for base-editing technologies to drive innovation in genetic therapies and personalized medicine, leading to significant investments in R&D from the private sector.

For instance, Revvity released Pin-point base editing reagents in September 2023, making gene editing platforms more accessible to researchers working on drug development and preclinical and clinical trials. Additionally, the academic and research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of collaborations with industry players and government funding for advanced gene-editing research in academic settings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product and Services, Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Companies Featured

Beam Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics

CureVac AG

AstraZeneca

Verve Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Ginkgo Bioworks

Bluebird Bio

Novartis

Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Revolution Medicines.

Base Editing Market Analysis & Forecast by Product and Services 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Platform

Kits & Reagents

Plasmids

Base Editing Libraries

gRNA Design

Cell Line Engineering

Base Editing Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

DNA Base Editing

RNA Base Editing

Base Editing Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture

Veterinary

Base Editing Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Base Editing Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9psdy4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment