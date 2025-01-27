DNA & Gene Chip Market Research 2023-2024 & 2034: Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Innovations in Chip Technology at the Forefront of Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA & Gene Chip Market by Product, Type, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DNA & gene chip market size was estimated to be USD 11.24 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 40.40 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.33% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising incidence of genetic disorders, advances in genomic research, growing demand for personalized medicine, strategic alliances and partnerships, government initiatives and funding, and innovations in chip technology.







Collaborations among research institutions, biotechnology companies, and healthcare organizations are driving innovation in DNA and gene chip technologies. These partnerships are instrumental in the development of new products and services, which in turn stimulate market growth. In January 2024, Galapagos NV entered into a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance its distributed CAR-T manufacturing network in the San Francisco area.

As of January 2024, Thermo Fisher is expected to provide Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing and logistics services for Galapagos' CAR-T clinical program. This collaboration builds on an earlier agreement with Landmark Bio for similar services in Boston, to accelerate the delivery of CAR-T therapies to patients while bolstering clinical trial support.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, robust research infrastructure, and significant investments in genomic research and personalized medicine initiatives.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rapid advancements in genomics research, and a rising number of collaborations between academic institutions and biotechnology companies in the region. For instance, The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) released its financial results for the first half of 2024 in August of the same year and updated its forecast for the entire year.



By product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNA & gene chip market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for high-throughput genetic testing and ongoing research activities, which require a steady supply of reagents, probes, and other consumables essential for effective analysis and experimentation.

For instance, Revvity, Inc. and AstraZeneca announced in May 2023 a new license deal for the latter's cutting-edge Pin-point base editing technology, a modular gene editing platform built for accuracy and safety. Through this partnership, cell treatments for immune-mediated illnesses like cancer will be advanced. An important advancement in the field of gene therapy has been made with the Pinpoint system, which provides effective single and multiplex gene editing. It also minimizes unwanted effects on cell viability while optimizing therapeutic applications.

Additionally, the instrumentation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancements in technology, increasing automation in laboratories, and the rising need for high-throughput screening and precise analysis in genomic research and diagnostics.



By type, the oligonucleotide DNA microarray segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNA & gene chip market in 2023 owing to the growing application of oligonucleotide microarrays in gene expression profiling, SNP detection, and comparative genomic hybridization, which facilitate comprehensive genetic analysis and research.

For instance, in March 2023, NVIDIA announced a development that advances computational lithography through accelerated computing. This allows industry leaders in semiconductors, such as ASML, TSMC, and Synopsys, to expedite the design and production of next-generation chips at a time when current production processes are reaching their physical limits.

Additionally, the complementary DNA microarray segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of complementary DNA (cDNA) microarrays in various applications, such as gene expression analysis and functional genomics, along with advancements in technology that enhance their sensitivity and accuracy.



By application, the cancer diagnosis and treatment segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNA & gene chip market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and the growing demand for personalized medicine, which utilizes DNA and gene chips for early detection, targeted therapies, and improved patient outcomes.

For instance, in December 2023, CEA-Leti and Applied Materials, Inc. announced that their long-standing partnership would be expanded to concentrate on creating unique materials engineering solutions for several specialist semiconductor applications.

Additionally, the drug discovery segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on genomics in drug development, the need for targeted therapies, and advancements in high-throughput screening technologies that streamline the discovery process.



By end-user, the academic & government research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global DNA & gene chip market in 2023 owing to the substantial funding for genomic research, the emphasis on innovative scientific studies, and the widespread use of DNA and gene chips in various research applications.

For instance, in May 2023, Mars Petcare declared on May 16 that it has partnered with Wisdom Panel, a brand of Mars Petcare's Science & Diagnostics business, to support pet health and wellbeing via nutrition through its IAMSTM pet feed brand. Through the cooperation, pets will receive more individualized nutrition by utilizing the science-based pet food solutions of IAMS and the DNA technology of Wisdom Panel.

Additionally, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, a rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and the growing demand for rapid and accurate genetic testing in clinical settings.



