Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research 2024: A $16.58 Billion Industry by 2034, Fueled by Personalized Medicine, Regulatory Approvals, and Collaborations & Genetic Research Investments

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size was estimated to be USD 4.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.58 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.26% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising demand for personalized medicine, increased investments in genetic research, expanding applications in drug development, advances in synthesis technologies, and regulatory approvals and collaborations will all fuel market expansion.







The rising investments in genetic research, particularly within the fields of genomics and proteomics, are fueling the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis, which is essential for both diagnostics and therapeutic applications.

A notable development in this sector took place in November 2023, when Twist Bioscience, a leader in synthetic biology and genomics, launched Express Genes, an innovative gene synthesis service that boasts a rapid turnaround time of just 5 to 7 business days. This service, executed at the company's manufacturing facility in Wilsonville, Oregon, significantly enhances the efficiency of gene production, addressing the growing needs of researchers and clinicians alike.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and a strong concentration of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditures, expanding biotechnology sectors, and growing investments in research and development programs in countries like China and India. For instance, in May 2023, GenScript Biotech Corporation expanded its principal manufacturing plant for oligonucleotide manufacture in Jiangsu, China.



By product, the antisense oligonucleotide-based drugs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in RNA-targeted therapies, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.

For instance, Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies) will launch a suite of xGen NGS solutions designed specifically for the Ultima Genomics UG 100TM platform in September 2023. The suite includes adapters, primers, and universal blockers to support a variety of applications, including DNA, RNA, and methylation sequencing operations. This product is supplemented by IDT's well-established hybridization capture chemistry, which increases researchers' versatility. Additionally, the primers and probes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for diagnostic applications, advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies, and the increasing use of PCR-based techniques in research and clinical settings.



By type, the customized oligos segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for tailored solutions in research, therapeutic applications, and advancements in gene editing technologies.

For instance, In October 2023, IDT opened a new therapeutic manufacturing facility to address the growing demand in genetic medicine. The new facility is designed to enable the manufacture of therapeutic oligonucleotides, which will meet the growing need in genomics and personalized medicine. Additionally, the predesigned oligos segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of ready-to-use solutions in research and diagnostics, along with the rising efficiency and convenience they offer for various applications.



By application, the cardiovascular disorders segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing investment in targeted therapies, and advancements in oligonucleotide-based treatments for heart conditions.

For instance, QIAGEN paid USD 150 million in January 2023 to purchase Verogen, a company that specializes in NGS technologies. QIAGEN intends to integrate Verogen's technologies and people into its current operations. Additionally, the genetic disorders segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in gene therapy, and the rising focus on personalized medicine and genetic testing.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2023 owing to the growing investment in drug development, a rising number of oligonucleotide-based therapies in the pipeline, and increased collaboration between companies for innovative treatments.

For instance, Twist Bioscience and CeGaT GmbH collaborated to develop the Twist Alliance CeGaT RNA Fusion Panel, which was released in May 2023. This collaborative effort intends to develop a specific tool for oncology research that will aid in the detection of RNA fusions and transcript variation analysis. This newly presented panel allows for the efficient study of RNA fusions, which are caused by chromosomal configurations commonly found in malignancies. Additionally, the academic research institutes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing funding for research projects, rising interest in genomics and molecular biology studies, and the growing number of collaborative initiatives in scientific research.



