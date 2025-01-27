Protein Binding Assays Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2035, Driven by Accelerated Drug Development, & Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Binding Assays Market by Product and Services, by Technology, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein binding assay market size was estimated to be USD 0.503 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow due to increased drug development and discovery activities, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances in assay development, Rising strategic collaborations and partnerships, the developing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising use of personalized medicine.







Strategic collaborations and partnerships are critical to developing the worldwide protein binding assay market by improving technological capabilities, increasing service offerings, and expediting drug discovery processes. These collaborations combine specialized expertise and cutting-edge technologies to provide comprehensive solutions for drug discovery research and development.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in healthcare, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and expanding clinical research activities.

For instance, Roche and Eli Lilly and Company in March 2023. Together, they developed the Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP), a cutting-edge blood test aimed at aiding in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. This initiative not only highlights the potential applications of protein-binding assays in neurological disorders but also underlines the growing trend of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

For instance, in July 2023, Charles River Laboratories announced the acquisition of SAMDI Tech, a market leader in high-throughput screening using label-free assay technology. This agreement brings together Charles River's end-to-end drug discovery portfolio with SAMDI Tech's sophisticated screening platform, resulting in a potent solution for the rapid identification and optimization of therapeutic candidates. The integration of SAMDI Tech's high-throughput technology allows for speedy and reliable data production, considerably shortening the drug discovery schedule.



By product and services, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global protein binding assays market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for outsourced research and development (R&D) services, increasing adoption of advanced testing technologies, and the rising focus on cost-efficiency among pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

For instance, in January 2023, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign created a new label-free protein binding test that detects and quantifies protein-protein interactions in real-time without the need for fluorescent labels. This method has the potential to transform drug discovery and development by allowing for faster and more precise screening of potential therapeutic candidates. Additionally, the kits and reagents segment are predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for efficient and effective tools in molecular biology research.



By technology, the equilibrium dialysis segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global protein binding assays market in 2023 owing to its accuracy and widespread use in drug-protein binding studies.

For instance, in May 2024, Beckman Coulter gained FDA permission for its Access NT-proBNP assay, which uses the Beckman Coulter Dxl 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer to diagnose heart failure in less than 11 minutes. Additionally, the surface plasmon resonance (SPR) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its real-time analysis capabilities and high sensitivity.



By end-user, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global protein binding assays market in 2023 owing to the increasing drug development activities and demand for personalized medicine.

For instance, in January 2023, Fujitsu Limited and RIKEN's HPC and AI-driven Drug Development Platform Division collaborated to develop an AI drug discovery system that uses generative AI to anticipate structural changes in proteins using electron microscope pictures. They share their findings at the MICCAI. It evaluates protein conformations and anticipates changes, thereby lowering medication development time and expense. Fujitsu and RIKEN intend to employ this generative AI as a core technology for next-generation IT drug discovery, increasing the accuracy of protein and antibody interaction analysis and thereby driving the protein assays market growth. Additionally, the CRO (Contract Research Organization) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising outsourcing of research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product and Services, Technology, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Environment Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Restraints Analysis

Opportunities Analysis

Threats Analysis

Trend Analysis

Competitor Analysis

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric

Sovicell GmbH

Cyprotex

Bioduro

ADMEcell Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

XenoTech

Eurofins Scientific

Creative Biolabs

Evotec (Cyprotex)

WuXi AppTec.



Protein Binding Assays Market Analysis & Forecast by Product and Services 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Services

Protein Binding Assays Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Ultracentrifugation

Equilibrium Dialysis

Ultrafiltration

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Others

Protein Binding Assays Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Protein Binding Assays Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

