Global Protein Detection and Quantification Research 2024: Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2034 - Colorimetric Assays Lead the Technology Segment, Drug Discovery to Drive Application Segment

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Detection and Quantification Market by Technology, by Product, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







An extensive analysis of the Protein Detection and Quantification Market reveals a promising growth trajectory, with an estimated value of USD 2.72 billion in 2023. This market is projected to expand to USD 7.10 billion by 2034, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11% during the period from 2024 to 2034. This surge can be attributed to increasing investment in biotechnological and pharmaceutical research, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and strides in technological innovation.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth



A key factor contributing to this market expansion is the introduction of advanced technologies that address the rising need for efficient and precise analysis tools in both clinical and research settings. The move towards automated and sensitive detection methods underscores the market's adaptation to the demand for high-throughput and reliable protein quantification platforms.

Colorimetric Assays Lead Market by Technology



The global preference for colorimetric assays in 2023 is due to their simplicity, economical price point, and high sensitivity. These attributes cement their status as a top choice in laboratories across the globe. The immunological methods segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, in line with the escalating requirement for intricate detection of proteins and biomarkers.

Drug Discovery and Clinical Diagnosis to Drive Application Segment



Drug discovery and development are primary domains benefiting from protein detection and quantification, given the significance of protein analysis in determining viable drug targets and appraising therapeutic impacts. Additionally, clinical diagnosis is set to witness a spry growth rate due to the emphasized focus on early detection and personalized medicine.

End-User Dynamics



Hospital and diagnostic centers are forecasted to maintain the top spot among end-users, a testament to the rising count of diagnostic tests and the imperative for accurate, expedient patient care. Contract research organizations are also expected to observe a steep growth curve due to the burgeoning demand for specialized research services.

Regional Market Insights



North America remains the dominant force in the market, with an elaborate setup of biotech and pharma industries coupled with substantial R&D investments. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth rate propelled by significant healthcare investments and an uptick in the occurrence of chronic ailments.

Future Market Projections



The forecast period paints an optimistic picture with expanding market frontiers and growth potential. The diverse applications and end-users in the Protein Detection and Quantification Market are drawing attention to the vital role of this segment in the medical field. Market trends indicate a robust response to the increasing demand for evaluative and diagnostic tools, further fueling research and development efforts in the forthcoming years.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured





Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Roche Diagnostics

GE Healthcare

PerkinElmer

Luminex Corporation

Abcam plc

Promega Corporation

MilliporeSigma

Pierce Biotechnology (part of Thermo Fisher)

QIAGEN

Waters Corporation

Biorad.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g35xiw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment