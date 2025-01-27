Comprehensive IT and Internet Position Descriptions Guide Updated for 2025 Compliance Standards

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Internet and Information Technology Positions Description HandiGuide 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IT Job Descriptions updated to reflect latest compliance requirements

The Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide was completed in 2025 and is over 900 plus pages, which includes sample organization charts, a job progression matrix, and 331 Internet and IT job descriptions. The book addresses all mandated requirements, including the ADA, and is in an easy to use format. If you have ordered this in the past look at the version history to see the changes we have made and consider ordering the update service.

Also included with the HandiGuide are tools to help you expand, evaluate and define your enterprise's Human Resource requirements.

Those tools include:

Job Evaluation Questionnaire

Position Description Questionnaire

Job Progression Matrix (Job Family Classifications)

Sexual Harassment and other key employment issues

Best Practices for resume screening

Best Practices for phone screening

Employee Termination Checklist (Electronic Form)

The 331 positions include all of the functions within the IT group. The Job Descriptions have been updated to be compliant with PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCAP, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, and the ITIL standards. The job descriptions are all structured to focus on "Best Practices" as defined by the IT Productivity Center to meet the requirements of World Class Enterprises. They are ready to use and easily modified to meet your enterprise's unique requirements.

They are:

Chief Information Officer(CIO)

Chief Information Officer (CIO) - Small Enterprise

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Chief Security Officer (CSO)

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO)

Chief Data Officer

Chief Digital Officer

Chief Mobility Officer

Chief Product Officer

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Data Protection Officer (DPO)

Data Scientist

Digital Brand Manager

Director Electronic Commerce

Director Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance

Manager Blockchain Architecture

Manager Data Center

Manager Data Security

Manager Green Initiatives

Manager IoT

Manager Metrics

Manager Wireless Systems

Metrics Measurement Analyst

AI Architect

Android Programmer

Blockchain developer

Disaster Recovery Coordinator

LLM Developer

Information Assurance Analyst

Internet/Intranet Administrator

IT Security Engineer

PCI-DSS Coordinator

Programmer

Project Manager

Object Programmer

Security Architect

Social Media Specialist

UNIX System Administrator

Windows System Administrator

Webmaster

