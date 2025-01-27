Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis 2025-2032: GlaxoSmithKline's Influenza Vaccines Sales Declined in 2024, Driven by Competitive Pressure and Volume Phasing in the US and Lower Demand

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated, By Segment - Vaccine Type, Indication, Technology, Route of Administration, End-user, Geography, Company Analysis - Global Forecast (2025 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global influenza vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 12.16 Billion by 2032, from US$ 7.60 Billion in 2024. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023, around 3 to 5 million severe influenza cases were recorded, leading to 290,000 to 650,000 deaths across the globe. Several worldwide pharmacoeconomic studies have shown that vaccination can prevent about 50% of deaths from influenza-related complications in the elderly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends routine seasonal influenza vaccination for all individuals 6 months of age and older.
The vast population base together with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets, the introduction of new vaccines, rising government support for immunization and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing disease are the prominent factors that will drive the influenza vaccines market growth. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by leading market players, such as Sanofi, CSL Limited, and GSK plc, for expanding manufacturing capabilities and focus on launching new vaccines will propel the market for influenza vaccines over the forecast period.
For instance, in March 2024, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, India launched Cadiflu Tetra Vaccine, an advanced quadrivalent influenza vaccine approved by the DCGI for adults and children. Recently, in June 2024, Moderna, Inc. announced that its Phase 3 trial for mRNA-1083, an investigational combination vaccine targeting influenza and COVID-19, has successfully achieved its primary endpoints, demonstrating a stronger immune response compared to licensed comparator vaccines used in the study.
Recent Developments
- In December 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to two Sanofi combination vaccine candidates to prevent influenza and COVID-19 infections in individuals 50 years of age and older.
- In September 2024, Osivax and KM Biologics Co., Ltd., announced a license option agreement granting KM Biologics an exclusive license option to develop, manufacture and commercialize Osivax's broad-spectrum "universal" influenza vaccine candidates for the Japanese market.
- In July 2024, CSL Seqirus was selected by the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), part of the European Commission (EC), to provide 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccine doses for fifteen EU and EEA Member States as well as to the ""Union Civil Protection Mechanism"" (rescEU).
- In October 2023, BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 1 study of mRNA-based combination vaccine for influenza and COVID-19.
Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast Market Segmentation:
By Region:
- Geographically, North America is the largest market for influenza vaccines capturing over 50% share in 2024, owing to rising awareness of influenza viruses, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing research and development activities.
- Europe captured second highest share of the global influenza vaccines market in 2024. In the European region, almost all countries have national and/or regional vaccination policies or strategies for seasonal influenza in place.
- In United Kingdom, the flu vaccine coverage for people aged 65 years and over again remained higher than the target, resulting in four consecutive years of flu vaccine coverage at a standard espoused by the WHO.
- In the 2023/2024 season, the vaccine coverage in Denmark among elderly ?65 years was estimated at 79%.
- Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market for influenza vaccines, driven by the increasing population in the Asian countries, growing focus of the governments on enhancing healthcare facilities, rising incidence of seasonal influenza, and rising disposable income.
- Korea ranked highest in influenza vaccination rate in Asia at 311 vaccines per 1,000 people.
- Indonesia has a low rate of influenza vaccination because immunization shots are expensive.
By Vaccine Type:
- Inactivated vaccines held the largest market share of over 90% in 2024, and are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.
- The live attenuated influenza vaccines market is a growing segment within the global vaccine industry, primarily focused on vaccines designed to prevent influenza by using live, but weakened (attenuated), strains of the influenza virus.
By Indication:
- The quadrivalent vaccines dominated the global influenza vaccines market in 2024, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.
- The market for trivalent influenza vaccines is facing a decline in favor of quadrivalent influenza vaccines. Trivalent vaccines remain crucial in seasonal influenza vaccination programs, especially in areas with limited resources and vaccine access.
By Technology:
- Egg-based vaccines accounted for highest share of the global influenza vaccines market in 2024. Egg-based vaccine production has been a longstanding and well-established method in the industry. Several vaccine manufacturers have invested heavily in egg-based infrastructure, making it a widely adopted and reliable production method.
- Cell-based influenza vaccines are an alternative to the traditional egg-based vaccines, offering several advantages in terms of speed, efficiency, and safety.
By Route of Administration:
- The injection segment held the largest market share in 2024. Healthcare payers prefer injection over nasal sprays due to better data on safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness with decades of use.
- Nasal spray influenza vaccines offer an alternative to injections, providing a non-invasive and needle-free administration option. The increasing adoption of nasal spray or intranasal vaccines at homecare settings, ease of self-administration, and ability of nasal spray to induce systemic as well as mucosal immunity drives the segment growth.
By End User:
- Hospitals & pharmacies captured largest revenue share of over 50% in 2024. Hospitals & pharmacies are widely accessible to the general population. These healthcare settings benefit from established infrastructure along with the presence of trained healthcare professionals, collaboration with public health campaigns, and insurance coverage.
- Government & institutional supply is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the coming years. Ongoing vaccination and immunization programs and the inclusion of influenza vaccines in vaccination programs worldwide are responsible for high growth of this segment.
Global Influenza Vaccines Market Company Analysis
- GSK's influenza vaccines sales declined in 2024, driven by competitive pressure and volume phasing in the US and lower demand across other regions.
- In 2023, Sanofi net sales of influenza vaccines declined by 10%, due to a slight reduction in vaccine uptake and increased competition in the United States.
- In December 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to two Sanofi combination vaccine candidates to prevent influenza and COVID-19 infections in individuals 50 years of age and older.
Influenza Vaccines Market - Key Company Analysis
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Sanofi
- CSL Seqirus
- AstraZeneca
- Gamma Vaccines
- Hualan Bioengineering Co.
- Viatris
- BioDiem
- Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co.
Influenza Vaccines Market - Emerging Players Profile
- Novavax
- Moderna
- Pneumagen
- Daiichi-Sankyo
- FluGen
- Imutex
- EpiVax
- Versatope Therapeutics
- BIKEN Co
- Sinovac Biotech
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Osivax
- Gylden Pharma
- Vir Biotechnology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
2.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast
2.2 Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast
3. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
3.1 Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast - Regional Analysis
3.2 Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share and Forecast - Regional Analysis
3.3 By Vaccine Type Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast
3.4 By Indication Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast
3.5 By Technology Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast
3.6 By Route of Administration Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast
3.7 By End User Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast
4. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region (2016 - 2032)
5. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution (2016 - 2032)
6. By Vaccine Type - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
6.1 Inactivated
6.2 Live Attenuated
7. By Indication - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
7.1 Quadrivalent
7.2 Trivalent
8. By Technology - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
8.1 Egg-based
8.2 Cell-based
9. By Route of Administration - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
9.1 Injection
9.2 Nasal Spray
10. By End User - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)
10.1 Hospitals & Pharmacies
10.2 Government & Institutional Supply
10.3 Others
11. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Key Company Analysis
11.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
11.2 Sanofi
11.3 CSL Seqirus
11.4 AstraZeneca
11.5 Gamma Vaccines
11.6 Hualan Bioengineering Co.
11.7 Viatris
11.8 BioDiem
11.9 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co.
12. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Emerging Players Profile
12.1 Novavax
12.2 Moderna
12.3 Pneumagen
12.4 Daiichi-Sankyo
12.5 FluGen
12.6 Imutex
12.7 EpiVax
12.8 Versatope Therapeutics
12.9 BIKEN Co.
12.10 Sinovac Biotech
12.11 Emergent BioSolutions
12.12 Osivax
12.13 Gylden Pharma Limited (Previously Emergex Vaccines)
12.14 Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
13. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Major Deals
13.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.2 Licensing Agreements
13.3 Collaboration Agreements
14. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Recent Developments
15. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Driving Factors
16. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Challenges
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87mw15
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.