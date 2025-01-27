Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis 2025-2032: GlaxoSmithKline's Influenza Vaccines Sales Declined in 2024, Driven by Competitive Pressure and Volume Phasing in the US and Lower Demand

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated, By Segment - Vaccine Type, Indication, Technology, Route of Administration, End-user, Geography, Company Analysis - Global Forecast (2025 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influenza vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 12.16 Billion by 2032, from US$ 7.60 Billion in 2024. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2023, around 3 to 5 million severe influenza cases were recorded, leading to 290,000 to 650,000 deaths across the globe. Several worldwide pharmacoeconomic studies have shown that vaccination can prevent about 50% of deaths from influenza-related complications in the elderly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends routine seasonal influenza vaccination for all individuals 6 months of age and older.

The vast population base together with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets, the introduction of new vaccines, rising government support for immunization and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing disease are the prominent factors that will drive the influenza vaccines market growth. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by leading market players, such as Sanofi, CSL Limited, and GSK plc, for expanding manufacturing capabilities and focus on launching new vaccines will propel the market for influenza vaccines over the forecast period.

For instance, in March 2024, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, India launched Cadiflu Tetra Vaccine, an advanced quadrivalent influenza vaccine approved by the DCGI for adults and children. Recently, in June 2024, Moderna, Inc. announced that its Phase 3 trial for mRNA-1083, an investigational combination vaccine targeting influenza and COVID-19, has successfully achieved its primary endpoints, demonstrating a stronger immune response compared to licensed comparator vaccines used in the study.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to two Sanofi combination vaccine candidates to prevent influenza and COVID-19 infections in individuals 50 years of age and older.

In September 2024, Osivax and KM Biologics Co., Ltd., announced a license option agreement granting KM Biologics an exclusive license option to develop, manufacture and commercialize Osivax's broad-spectrum "universal" influenza vaccine candidates for the Japanese market.

In July 2024, CSL Seqirus was selected by the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), part of the European Commission (EC), to provide 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccine doses for fifteen EU and EEA Member States as well as to the ""Union Civil Protection Mechanism"" (rescEU).

In October 2023, BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 1 study of mRNA-based combination vaccine for influenza and COVID-19.

Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast Market Segmentation:

By Region:

Geographically, North America is the largest market for influenza vaccines capturing over 50% share in 2024, owing to rising awareness of influenza viruses, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing research and development activities.

Europe captured second highest share of the global influenza vaccines market in 2024. In the European region, almost all countries have national and/or regional vaccination policies or strategies for seasonal influenza in place.

In United Kingdom, the flu vaccine coverage for people aged 65 years and over again remained higher than the target, resulting in four consecutive years of flu vaccine coverage at a standard espoused by the WHO.

In the 2023/2024 season, the vaccine coverage in Denmark among elderly ?65 years was estimated at 79%.

Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market for influenza vaccines, driven by the increasing population in the Asian countries, growing focus of the governments on enhancing healthcare facilities, rising incidence of seasonal influenza, and rising disposable income.

Korea ranked highest in influenza vaccination rate in Asia at 311 vaccines per 1,000 people.

Indonesia has a low rate of influenza vaccination because immunization shots are expensive.

By Vaccine Type:

Inactivated vaccines held the largest market share of over 90% in 2024, and are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

The live attenuated influenza vaccines market is a growing segment within the global vaccine industry, primarily focused on vaccines designed to prevent influenza by using live, but weakened (attenuated), strains of the influenza virus.

By Indication:

The quadrivalent vaccines dominated the global influenza vaccines market in 2024, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

The market for trivalent influenza vaccines is facing a decline in favor of quadrivalent influenza vaccines. Trivalent vaccines remain crucial in seasonal influenza vaccination programs, especially in areas with limited resources and vaccine access.

By Technology:

Egg-based vaccines accounted for highest share of the global influenza vaccines market in 2024. Egg-based vaccine production has been a longstanding and well-established method in the industry. Several vaccine manufacturers have invested heavily in egg-based infrastructure, making it a widely adopted and reliable production method.

Cell-based influenza vaccines are an alternative to the traditional egg-based vaccines, offering several advantages in terms of speed, efficiency, and safety.

By Route of Administration:

The injection segment held the largest market share in 2024. Healthcare payers prefer injection over nasal sprays due to better data on safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness with decades of use.

Nasal spray influenza vaccines offer an alternative to injections, providing a non-invasive and needle-free administration option. The increasing adoption of nasal spray or intranasal vaccines at homecare settings, ease of self-administration, and ability of nasal spray to induce systemic as well as mucosal immunity drives the segment growth.

By End User:

Hospitals & pharmacies captured largest revenue share of over 50% in 2024. Hospitals & pharmacies are widely accessible to the general population. These healthcare settings benefit from established infrastructure along with the presence of trained healthcare professionals, collaboration with public health campaigns, and insurance coverage.

Government & institutional supply is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the coming years. Ongoing vaccination and immunization programs and the inclusion of influenza vaccines in vaccination programs worldwide are responsible for high growth of this segment.

Global Influenza Vaccines Market Company Analysis

GSK's influenza vaccines sales declined in 2024, driven by competitive pressure and volume phasing in the US and lower demand across other regions.

In 2023, Sanofi net sales of influenza vaccines declined by 10%, due to a slight reduction in vaccine uptake and increased competition in the United States.

In December 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to two Sanofi combination vaccine candidates to prevent influenza and COVID-19 infections in individuals 50 years of age and older.

Influenza Vaccines Market - Key Company Analysis

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

CSL Seqirus

AstraZeneca

Gamma Vaccines

Hualan Bioengineering Co.

Viatris

BioDiem

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co.

Influenza Vaccines Market - Emerging Players Profile

Novavax

Moderna

Pneumagen

Daiichi-Sankyo

FluGen

Imutex

EpiVax

Versatope Therapeutics

BIKEN Co

Sinovac Biotech

Emergent BioSolutions

Osivax

Gylden Pharma

Vir Biotechnology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

2.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast

2.2 Global Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines and Forecast



3. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

3.1 Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast - Regional Analysis

3.2 Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines Share and Forecast - Regional Analysis

3.3 By Vaccine Type Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast

3.4 By Indication Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast

3.5 By Technology Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast

3.6 By Route of Administration Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast

3.7 By End User Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share and Forecast



4. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region (2016 - 2032)



5. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution (2016 - 2032)



6. By Vaccine Type - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

6.1 Inactivated

6.2 Live Attenuated



7. By Indication - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

7.1 Quadrivalent

7.2 Trivalent



8. By Technology - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

8.1 Egg-based

8.2 Cell-based

9. By Route of Administration - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

9.1 Injection

9.2 Nasal Spray

10. By End User - Global Influenza Vaccines Market and Forecast (2016 - 2032)

10.1 Hospitals & Pharmacies

10.2 Government & Institutional Supply

10.3 Others

11. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Key Company Analysis

11.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

11.2 Sanofi

11.3 CSL Seqirus

11.4 AstraZeneca

11.5 Gamma Vaccines

11.6 Hualan Bioengineering Co.

11.7 Viatris

11.8 BioDiem

11.9 Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co.



12. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Emerging Players Profile

12.1 Novavax

12.2 Moderna

12.3 Pneumagen

12.4 Daiichi-Sankyo

12.5 FluGen

12.6 Imutex

12.7 EpiVax

12.8 Versatope Therapeutics

12.9 BIKEN Co.

12.10 Sinovac Biotech

12.11 Emergent BioSolutions

12.12 Osivax

12.13 Gylden Pharma Limited (Previously Emergex Vaccines)

12.14 Vir Biotechnology, Inc.



13. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Major Deals

13.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2 Licensing Agreements

13.3 Collaboration Agreements



14. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Recent Developments



15. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Driving Factors



16. Global Influenza Vaccines Market Challenges

