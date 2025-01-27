[Latest] Global Smart Lock Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.74 Billion by 2033 at a 16.16% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Smart Lock Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, Knob Locks, Others), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, Others), By Authentication Method (Keypad-Based, Biometric, Card-Based, App-Based/Remote Control, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government Institutions, Transportation & Logistics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Smart Lock Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.74 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.16% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Smart Lock Market: Overview

A smart lock is a modern locking device that provides keyless entry via mobile phones, biometrics, or codes. It improves security and convenience in residential, business, and hospitality establishments. The smart lock market has witnessed rapid growth at a global scale due to an increase in the number of smart homes, new technologies, and the increasing customer demand for improved security and integrated solutions.

By product type, the global smart lock market is classified into deadbolts, lever handles, padlocks, knob locks, and others. The deadbolt locks secure the market owing to their hardcore bolting security and are popular in residential and commercial areas. The lever handles are mainly used in offices and living hotels for functional and ornamental purposes of the door.

Padlocks have increased in popularity for portable security purposes in storage and outdoor needs. On residential premises, knob locks address cheap solutions for basic security needs. The innovative locking mechanisms like rim locks and cam locks used in the category labeled “others” have restricted uses. The increase in biometric access systems and remote-controlled locks also increases the demand for these products worldwide.

According to technology, the global smart lock market is classified into several segments, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, and others. Of all the smart locks, Bluetooth ones are popular due to their low energy consumption and convenience, which allows them to work well for home applications.

Wi-Fi locks allow enhanced remote access and monitoring, making them favorable in smart home integrated systems. Z-Wave technology witnesses the seamless connection of devices within mesh networks and is, therefore, very effective for large or commercial homes/business operations. ZigBee locks are appreciated for their lower power requirements and ability to operate inside IoT environments. Under the “others” category, proprietary designs and new technologies for novel use are included.

The global smart lock market’s fragmentation based on authentication methods includes keypad-based locks, biometric locks, card-based locks, app/remote control-based locks, and others. Keypad-based locks offer ease of use and allow customized access codes and are common in homes and offices. Biometric locks supporting fingerprint or face recognition technologies have good convenience and security and are popular among businesses and households.

Card-based locks in hospitality and corporate settings are omnipresent and enable access control without any inconvenience. App-based/ remote control locks are top-rated as they provide features such as monitoring locks in real time, using locks from any location, and compatibility with smart home systems. In this category, newer approaches have been considered, including voice recognition and combination approaches.

The global smart lock market is segmented according to end-users: residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, transportation and logistics, and others. The residential sector has considerable demand, as it is driven primarily by trends towards smart homes and the need for improved security.

Offices and hospitality sectors, which are commercial applications, require ease of use and control of access for many people. The industrial sector has also embraced smart lock technology to manage facilities with controlled access. Government institutions also need better-locking systems for data security and the protection of critical infrastructure.

In transportation and logistics, smart lock technology provides the necessary measures to thwart any chances of compromising cargo handling and access points. The category of others concerns more specialist deployments, such as those in institutions of healthcare and education.

Founded in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional lock manufacturer to a global leader in access solutions. With operations in more than 70 countries and a team of 61,000 experts, the company provides mechanical and digital locking systems, biometric systems, and security doors. ASSA ABLOY is known for its innovation and local expertise. Ensuring secure and modern access solutions for various sectors around the world.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 10.74 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16.16% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Technology, Authentication Method, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global smart lock market. The drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the smart lock market. Segment-wise market size and market share for smart locks during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the Global industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, the report covers smart lock key players’ profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Smart Lock Market: Regional Analysis

The global smart lock market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the largest Smart Lock Market share in 2023, with the United States being the dominant country. Nuki Smart Lock Ultra, coming to the US in early 2025, combines modern design and advanced technology.

It has a compact stainless-steel exterior and EV-inspired brushless motor, so it locks and unlocks in just 1.5 seconds. Designed for American-style deadbolt locks, it retains the existing buttons by adding smart features. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Matter-over-Thread support, it connects seamlessly to major smart home systems. Rechargeable batteries and compatibility with innovative materials enhance its appeal. It costs about $370.

Asia Pacific Smart Lock Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. China is the Key market for smart locks in the region. Hangzhou-based company Desman has led the global sales of high-end smart locks for three years.

It has been certified by leading agencies. GPT finger fingerprint technology, a brand recognized as “the world’s leading core technology,” has industry-leading precision. The company has also expanded its global testing network with a fourth lab in Phoenix.

To ensure product reliability in various weather conditions, Desman’s success underscores China’s progress in smart lock technology and commitment to innovation for smarter living solutions. Key countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

The European region is expected to grow at significant growth rates during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-developed end-use industries and growing demand for smart locks in Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Browse the full "Smart Lock Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, Knob Locks, Others), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, Others), By Authentication Method (Keypad-Based, Biometric, Card-Based, App-Based/Remote Control, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government Institutions, Transportation & Logistics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"





List of the prominent players in the Smart Lock Market:

Assa Abloy (Sweden)

Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India)

Xiaomi Inc. (China)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Legrand (France)

Allegion plc (Schlage) (US)

SALTO Systems S.L (Spain)

Onity Inc. (US)

Shenzhen Kaadas Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Sentrilock LLC (US)

HavenLock Inc. (Canada)

Cansec Systems Ltd. (US)

Smart Locking Logic Proprietary Limited (South Africa)

UniKey Technologies Inc. (US)

Igloohome (Singapore)

Kwikset (US)

Samsung SmartThings (South Korea)

Others

The Smart Lock Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Deadbolts

Lever Handles

Padlocks

Knob Locks

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Others

By Authentication Method

Keypad-Based

Biometric

Card-Based

App-Based/Remote Control

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government Institutions

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

