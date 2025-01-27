Biofilter Market Research 2024 with Long-term Forecasts to 2035: Growing Use in Emerging Markets and Growth in Wastewater Treatment and Aquaculture Fuel Future Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofilter Market by Type, by Filter Media, by Application, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biofilter market is estimated to be USD 2.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 9.77% during the forecast period 2025-2035

The market will grow due to several factors, including growing environmental concerns and regulations, rising demand for clean air and water, growth in wastewater treatment and aquaculture, advancements in biofiltration technology, and growing use in emerging markets.







Innovations in biofiltration systems - encompassing improvements in design, materials, and microbial technologies - are significantly enhancing the efficiency and appeal of biofilters. Advanced technologies, such as the integration of biofilters with digital monitoring systems, enable industries to achieve better control and optimization of air and water quality, thereby increasing the adoption of biofiltration solutions.

In October 2024, Veolia Water Technology entered a partnership with the University Area Joint Authority in State College, Pennsylvania, to implement its first biological hydrolysis system in North America. This collaboration aims to improve decarbonized energy production in the region, supporting initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, well-established industrial and municipal infrastructure, and high demand for advanced biofiltration systems in sectors such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability in emerging economies, which drive the demand for biofilters in air and water treatment applications. For instance, Ahlstrom began manufacturing calendared, fresh, and embossed synthetic filter media in South Korea in September 2023. Because of their larger accessible surface area and longer filter lifetime, the materials produce less flow restriction. Applications for these materials include air intake, fuel, water, and oil filtering, as well as air pollution control.



By type, the activated carbon biofilter segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biofilter market in 2024 owing to the widespread use of activated carbon filters in industrial and municipal applications for effectively capturing and removing contaminants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odors. For instance, Veolia Water Technologies established a new Life Science center of excellence in Dublin, Ireland, in October 2024.

The goal of this center is to promote water treatment innovation, training, and expansion in sectors outside of Europe's pharmaceutical, scientific, and healthcare sectors. Additionally, the biological aerated filter (BAFs) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of BAFs in wastewater treatment, particularly in emerging economies, for their efficiency in removing organic pollutants and enhancing water quality through aerobic microbial processes.



By filter media, the ceramic ring segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biofilter market in 2024 owing to the high durability, large surface area, and effectiveness of ceramic rings in supporting beneficial microbial growth for effective contaminant removal. For instance, Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc. announced in July 2024 that it had acquired RH20, Inc., a specialist in innovative moving bed biofilm reactor technology. Waterloo increased the range of technologies it offered with this breakthrough. Additionally, the bio balls segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, high surface area for microbial colonization, and popularity in small-scale and aquaculture applications.



By application, the volatile organic compounds (VOC) treatment segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biofilter market in 2024 owing to the increased regulatory pressure on industries to reduce VOC emissions and the biofilters' effective performance in controlling VOC emissions across sectors like petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

For instance, Nofima and UiT established a new advanced research center in Tromso in January 2023, which helps the aquaculture industry better understand onshore fish farming and gives youth training opportunities and jobs in rural regions. Additionally, the odor abatement segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its expanding use in municipal and industrial facilities to control odor emissions in response to community and environmental regulations.



By end-user, the aquaculture segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biofilter market in 2024 owing to the critical role of biofilters in maintaining water quality and removing toxic ammonia levels, which are essential for healthy fish populations. For instance, in July 2024, advanced moving bed biofilm reactor technology (MBBR) expert RH2O Inc. will be acquired by Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc., a major pioneer in on-site wastewater treatment, subject to standard closing conditions.

Through this investment, Waterloo Biofilter's total technological capabilities and market position as a reliable supplier of wastewater treatment solutions are strengthened. Going forward, current RH2O clients will be serviced by Waterloo Biofilter, which is currently among the biggest maintenance suppliers in the nation. Additionally, the water & wastewater collection segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure to meet environmental standards and address water scarcity issues worldwide.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Filter Media, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Environment Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Restraints Analysis

Opportunities Analysis

Threats Analysis

Trend Analysis

Competitor Analysis

Veolia Environnement S.A.

SUEZ Group

Pentair plc

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Aquatech International LLC

MANN+HUMMEL Group

BioAir Solutions, LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies

Clean Water Environmental, LLC

Tri-Mer Corporation

Dow Inc.

Purafil, Inc.

CECO Environmental Corp.

Biorem Technologies Inc.

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

Biofilter Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Biological Aerated Biofilter System

Denitrification Biofilter Systems

Activated Carbon Biofilters

Fixed Films

Fluidized Bed Filter

Biofilter Market Analysis & Forecast by Filter Media 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Ceramic Rings

Bio Balls

Moving Bed Filter Media

Others

Biofilter Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

VOC Treatment

Nitrification

Denitrification

Odor Abatement

Others

Biofilter Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User Industry 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Storm Water Management

Water & Wastewater collection

Chemical processing

Food & Beverage

Aquaculture

Biopharma industry

Others

Biofilter Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrl3h0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment