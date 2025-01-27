Polynucleotides Injectable Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Growing Demand for Advanced Skin Rejuvenation Treatments is the Primary Growth Factor Fueling the $127.6 Million Market

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polynucleotides Injectable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polynucleotides injectable market size was estimated at USD 127.6 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030

Technological advancements in biotechnology primarily drive market growth, as do the increasing demand for skin rejuvenation, personalized medicine, and investments in research and development (R&D). According to an article published by PMTA Journal in March 2024, polynucleotide injections gained prominence in aesthetic medicine due to their beneficial effects on skin, hair, and other tissues, as explored in this comprehensive review.







The growing demand for advanced skin rejuvenation treatments is a primary driver of the polynucleotides injectable industry. As individuals seek more effective solutions to address signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity, the interest in novel injectable treatments such as polynucleotides has surged. For instance, a recent study published in the journal Dermatologic Therapy found that polynucleotide injections improved skin tone, fine lines, skin elasticity, and hydration in patients in their 30s and 40s.



The increasing focus on personalized medicine also contributed to the growth of the market. As healthcare providers and patients alike seek customized approaches to skin rejuvenation, polynucleotides' ability to stimulate the body's natural collagen production and cellular regeneration has made them a popular choice. This trend is particularly evident in the rising demand for personalized aesthetic treatments, which is expected to continue expanding the market.



Finally, integrating innovative technologies, such as digital imaging and automated injection systems, has further propelled the polynucleotides injectable industry. These advancements improved polynucleotide injections' precision, consistency, and safety, making them more appealing to healthcare providers and patients.

As the aesthetic industry continues to evolve, incorporating cutting-edge technologies is expected to remain a vital driver of the polynucleotide injectable industry. For instance, in 2022, Pulse Light Clinic in London is introducing PhilArt by Croma, an innovative polynucleotide injection treatment recognized for significantly enhancing skin hydration, boosting elasticity, and stimulating natural collagen production - a pioneering advancement in skin rejuvenation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $127.6 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $293.4 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global





